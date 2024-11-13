Can I get a daycare cover for AYUSH treatment under my health insurance policy? 

I need to undergo AYUSH treatment, but it does not require hospitalisation. Can I get daycare coverage for AYUSH treatment under my health insurance policy?

Name withheld

Reply by: S K Sethi, Founder & CEO, Insurance Foundation of India

Currently, Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) treatment is covered under health insurance policies, provided there is 24-hour hospitalisation. However, challenges arise when it comes to day-care treatment under AYUSH. While a comprehensive list of day-care treatments for allopathy is readily available, a similar list for AYUSH remains unavailable. The absence of an AYUSH Day-Care Procedure List is causing difficulties for health insurance policyholders.

The absence of an official daycare procedure list for AYUSH is causing undue stress and financial difficulties, particularly for policyholders who rely on AYUSH treatments. Despite assurances that the list will be released soon, the delay is affecting countless individuals located all over the country.

Insurance companies are rejecting AYUSH treatment/Day care procedure claims on the ground that no such list has been issued. Issuing this list would bring much-needed relief, particularly to senior citizens over the age of 70, many of whom are going to be covered under AB-PMJAY and rely on AYUSH treatments for their healthcare needs. We believe that immediate action will not only ensure fairness but also strengthen the healthcare support system for those who believe/depend on AYUSH.

We in Insurance Foundation of India would like to bring to attention a matter of great concern of lakhs of health insurance clients who place their trust in AYUSH treatments. Many of these individuals are facing significant challenges in getting their health insurance claims settled, as insurance companies continue to exhibit a biased approach towards Allopathy vs. AYUSH.

