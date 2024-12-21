Can you explain critical illness riders, including covered illnesses, payouts, and key conditions to consider?

I recently read about the option of adding critical illness riders to health insurance policies. Can you provide detailed information on what illnesses are typically covered, how the payout works, and if there are any specific conditions or limitations that I should be aware of before adding this rider?

Reply by Ashish Yadav, Head, Products and Operations, ManipalCigna health insurance



A critical illness plan is a type of insurance that provides financial support if you’re diagnosed with a severe illness. It generally covers major health conditions like heart attacks, strokes, cancer, and sometimes other conditions such as kidney failure, organ transplants, or certain neurological disorders. The coverage provided varies by policy, but the goal is to offer financial relief during a challenging time.



When diagnosed with a listed illness, you receive a lump-sum payment from the insurer. Unlike traditional health insurance, which may only cover specific treatments, this payout is flexible and can be used to cope up with medical conditions. This flexibility allows you to focus on recovery without worrying about immediate financial strain.



When considering a critical illness policy, it’s important to understand certain conditions that may affect coverage. First, most policies have a waiting period of 30 to 90 days after purchase, during which claims cannot be made, as well as a survival period—often around 30 days post-diagnosis—requiring the insured to survive a specified time to receive benefits. Exclusions are also common, such as for pre-existing conditions or illnesses linked to lifestyle choices, so reviewing these thoroughly is key. Many plans provide a one-time lump-sum payout per diagnosis, though some allow multiple claims for different illnesses, but with limits on total coverage. Carefully reviewing the policy details and asking questions ensures you understand the scope of your coverage and any customization options that might suit your needs.



Hence a critical illness plan can offer valuable financial security during serious health events, but it’s essential to understand the coverage details. Knowing the waiting and survival periods, potential exclusions, and payout structure helps you make an informed choice that truly supports you and your loved ones when it matters most.

