Cyclone Dana: Should you opt for a comprehensive travel insurance to cover weather-related events, flight delays?

Cyclone Dana: The coastal regions of Odisha were impacted by strong winds and heavy rainfall as Cyclone Dana made landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra after midnight on Thursday. In addition, moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds were experienced in the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal as the severe cyclonic storm 'Dana' hit the Odisha-Bengal coasts. Several flights and trains were suspended on October 24 due to the effects of Cyclone Dana.

Weather-related events such as cyclones, floods, hurricanes, heat waves, and landslides have the potential to disrupt carefully planned holidays or trips. It is crucial to be prepared for such unexpected circumstances, especially when traveling to unfamiliar locations.

In every winter season, we witness a range of flights experiencing delays, diversions, or cancellations as a result of unfavorable weather conditions. This is where having comprehensive travel insurance can prove to be beneficial. Travel insurance is constantly adapting to meet the requirements of modern travelers by offering additional features that offer extensive coverage.

Travel insurance and travel plans

One such feature is a flat benefit provided to the traveler in the event of a flight delay exceeding a specific time frame, typically 2-3 hours. Flight disruptions can occur not only due to inclement weather, but also due to technical or operational issues, airport logistics, or Air Traffic Control (ATC) problems, among others. Flight cancellations account for a significant portion of travel insurance claims, with the highest number of claims in the past fiscal year at Digit being attributed to flight delays.

A travel insurance policy goes beyond simply safeguarding against flight delays or cancellations. It offers extensive coverage to protect travelers from a range of unexpected situations.

"You might consider skipping travel insurance, swayed by a sense of optimism bias; however, the recent spike in flight cancellations and delays highlights the critical importance of being prepared for the unexpected. A robust travel insurance policy offers essential protection against a variety of travel-related inconveniences," said Vivek Chaturvedi, CMO and Head of Direct Sales, Go Digit General Insurance.

Common Carrier Delay coverage

A Common Carrier Delay coverage is useful when your flight is delayed for a certain number of hours (as stated in your policy document) due to technical or weather-related issues. Travel insurance usually provides a fixed benefit to reimburse you for expenses incurred during an extended stay at the airport.

"Trip Cancellation cover can come to your rescue if you cancel your trip prior to departure due to unforeseen circumstances like illness of you or your travel companion, death of immediate family members, natural disasters, loss of documents, political disturbances, or civil unrest. Trip cancellation coverage can provide financial protection for non-refundable expenses like travel and accommodation. If you miss a connecting flight due to last-minute delay and rescheduling caused by unexpected weather conditions, the insurer under Missed Connection cover can reimbursed you for any reasonable expenses incurred up to the sum insured for additional accommodation and travel expenses to reach your final destination," said Chaturvedi.

Trip Extension cover

The Trip Extension cover can be used in the event of a flight rescheduling due to unexpected weather conditions, necessitating an extension of your stay. By selecting this coverage, you can be reimbursed for any extra lodging expenses or airfare discrepancies up to the insured amount. This policy safeguards against various scenarios such as natural disasters, strikes, or political unrest, ensuring that unforeseen travel disruptions do not affect your overall trip satisfaction.

While travel insurance offers protection against a range of travel-related risks, one of the most significant emergencies it safeguards you from is the need for urgent medical care and evacuation in foreign countries. Healthcare expenses can be exorbitant when seeking treatment abroad.

"For example, Digit’s Home to Home Cover provides comprehensive protection for various incidents such as personal accidents that could lead to hospitalisation, disability, or loss of life, covering you 12 hours before and after departure (depending on the coverage opted) from the moment you leave your home to the airport and back. This ensures you're protected against unforeseen circumstances during your pre-flight and post-flight trip, giving you peace of mind throughout your trip," Chaturvedi further added.