Does travel insurance cover flight delay or cancellation due to fog?

Dense fog disrupted operations at Delhi airport forcing the diversion and suspension of arrivals and departures, citing poor visibility as the reason. Fortunately, travellers can safeguard against such disruptions with travel insurance that covers flight delays and cancellations caused by weather conditions—common in fog-prone areas like Delhi and North India.

Government data highlights the scale of the problem. In January 2024 alone, flight cancellations impacted 68,352 passengers, while delays exceeding two hours affected 4.82 lakh travellers. Weather-related issues accounted for 83% of the 3.7% domestic flight cancellations that month.

“While many travel insurance policies offer coverage for flight delays exceeding a specific time limit (often 1.5 to 4 hours), it's crucial to check the policy's definition of 'departure time', as some calculate the same based on when the parking brakes are released, while others use the time the aircraft leaves the gate. Furthermore, some insurers offer 'Cancellation by Operator' coverage, specifically designed for flight cancellations by the airline due to extreme weather conditions like fog,” says Vivek Chaturvedi, CMO and Head of Direct Sales Go Digit General Insurance.

However, one should keep in mind that cancellations due to government restrictions or regulatory changes may not be covered by the insurer. Similarly, if the airline announces a significant delay (usually 6 hours or more) and the traveler is notified well in advance, it might not be considered a covered event. To maximize coverage, carefully review the policy documents, including exclusions and waiting periods. Look for policies that include "Common Carrier Delay" and "Cancellation by Operator" cover, and ensure they align with your travel needs, adds Chaturvedi.

How to claim?

The claims process may differ from insurer to insurer. Check and understand the claims process from your insurer before buying the policy to make sure you have smooth claims experience.

“Insurers like Digit have API integrations with flight tracking services and automatically trigger upfront claim communication once the flight is delayed beyond the excess time specified in the policy or if the flight is cancelled. In such cases, one is required to simply share the photo of their boarding pass along with the banking details, and the claim is registered automatically, with the same typically getting settled within the same day. For International delays, you might be required to get in touch with your insurer through the 24x7 missed call facility number or e-mail facility provided on your policy schedule to register your claim,” says Chaturvedi.

However, it is important to understand that travel insurance may not cover flight delays or cancellations due to fog in all circumstances. For example, minor delays that fall below the policy's minimum delay threshold (often 1.5 to 4 hours) may not be eligible for reimbursement.

Furthermore, cancellations due to government-imposed travel restrictions or advisories related to fog are generally not covered. It's crucial to carefully review the policy documents to understand the specific exclusions and limitations related to flight delays and cancellations caused by fog to ensure you have the appropriate coverage for your travel needs.