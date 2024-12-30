'Flown to Vietnam': BJP blasts Congress as Rahul Gandhi travels abroad amid nation's mourning for Manmohan Singh

A political row erupted on Monday as the BJP slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for traveling to Vietnam just days after the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The Congress dismissed the criticism, accusing the BJP of attempting to divert attention from the Centre's handling of Singh's funeral arrangements.

Singh passed away on December 26 and the Centre immediately declared a seven-day mourning in honour of the former prime minister.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to X to accuse Gandhi of insensitivity. “While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the New Year,” Malviya posted. He further invoked Operation Blue Star, alleging, “The Gandhis and the Congress hate the Sikhs. Never forget that Indira Gandhi desecrated the Darbar Sahib.”

Responding swiftly, Congress leader Manickam Tagore accused the BJP of resorting to “diversion politics.” “When will the Sanghis stop this ‘Take Diversion’ politics? The way Modi denied Dr. Saheb a place for cremation on the Yamuna banks and how his ministers cornered Dr. Saheb’s family is shameful,” Tagore said. “If Mr. Gandhi travels privately, why does it bother you? Get well in New Year,” he added.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also attacked Gandhi for allegedly prioritising personal trips over national sentiment. “Rahul Gandhi has changed the meaning of LoP from Leader of Opposition to Leader of ‘pariyatan’ (tourism) and party. At a time when the entire country is in grief over the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh, as expected, Rahul Gandhi has left for a tour, as per media reports,” Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla also brought up past controversies, alleging, “Rahul Gandhi was partying all night when the deadly 26/11 attack unfolded in Mumbai. He is not at all concerned about the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh.”

The exchange marks the latest clash between the two parties over Singh’s funeral and memorial arrangements. On Sunday, the BJP criticised the Gandhi family for not attending Singh’s ash immersion ceremony. The Congress responded, stating that the family’s privacy should be respected.

Last week, the two parties sparred over Singh’s cremation site. The Congress had requested that Singh be cremated at a site designated for his future memorial. However, the Centre decided to conduct the last rites at Nigambodh Ghat. While the BJP accused the Congress of engaging in “cheap politics” over the issue, the Congress called the decision “a grave insult” and “disrespectful” to Singh’s legacy.

The government clarified that a trust would be established and space allocated for a memorial, but the funeral would proceed at the crematorium. Since then, prominent leaders from both sides have traded barbs, with Congress accusing the BJP of disrespect and the BJP defending its actions as consistent with protocol.