Employee benefits evolve: Preventive programme dominate as employers prioritise health, well-being, finds study

Indian employers are rapidly reshaping their employee benefits strategies, placing greater emphasis on preventive care, flexibility, and holistic well-being, according to Prudent Insurance Brokers’ Annual Benefits Scorecard 2025–26. The latest edition of the report, powered by BenchmarkPro, draws insights from 3,900 organisations across 14 industries, analysing over 50 lakh employee records and 20 lakh claims to map the evolving landscape of workforce health and benefits in India.

As the corporate world navigates changing employee expectations, Prudent’s report highlights a decisive move away from one-size-fits-all health insurance plans toward personalised, preventive, and data-driven benefits models. It shows that organisations are increasingly viewing employee well-being as a strategic business investment linked directly to engagement, retention, and productivity.

Preventive care

One of the standout findings of the 2025–26 Scorecard is the sharp rise in Outpatient Department (OPD) benefits, signalling a shift from hospitalisation-based insurance toward everyday healthcare and preventive management. OPD adoption has grown 35% year-on-year, with nearly 95% of companies preferring insurance-backed OPD models to simplify claims and ensure compliance.

The median OPD coverage has increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, and voluntary top-ups have surged by 30%, reflecting growing employee demand for accessible, modular health plans. Digital-first OPD solutions, offering cashless doctor consultations, diagnostics, pharmacy access, and dental care, are becoming a cornerstone of corporate wellness strategies.

Rise of personalised, flexible benefits

Prudent’s report also points to the growing popularity of wallet-based flex benefits, which allow employees to choose how and where they use their wellness budgets. An analysis of over five lakh employees’ spending behaviour reveals a preference for benefits that support preventive care, mental health, and family wellness.

However, as companies expand these programs, challenges such as participation inconsistencies and vendor fatigue remain. To overcome this, leading organisations are adopting unified digital ecosystems and Lifestyle Management Accounts (LMAs) that consolidate insurance, wellness, and mental health services. Firms using such integrated systems have seen a 20–30% increase in voluntary wellness adoption.

Sectoral trends

Across sectors, benefits design continues to evolve. The IT & ITES industry remains ahead in implementing flexible, inclusive policies covering preventive care, mental health, and DE&I-linked coverage. The BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors are rapidly catching up by offering higher sum-insured limits, OPD cover, and gender-inclusive benefits, though many still rely on legacy structures.

Holistic well-being

The scorecard reveals that workplace well-being has evolved into a core business strategy. Data from 800 organisations show investments growing across five pillars — physical, mental, social, financial, and DE&I inclusion. Preventive health checks have seen the highest adoption at 79%, followed by wellness workshops and awareness programmes.

More than half of the companies surveyed are now leveraging digital platforms and wearable analytics to measure participation and health outcomes, marking a shift from reactive to proactive care.

Commenting on the findings, Surinder Bhagat, Head – Employee Benefits, Large Account Practices at Prudent Insurance Brokers, said, “Employers are realising that holistic well-being directly impacts workforce engagement and retention. The focus is shifting from protection to prevention — and from benefits that are fixed to those that are flexible and personal.”