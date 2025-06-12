Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad: What flight accident insurance covers

An Air India aircraft carrying more than 242 passengers tragically crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, en route to the London, crashed shortly after takeoff at 1.39 pm, resulting in significant smoke near Meghaninagar.

The DGCA has confirmed that the aircraft was carrying 242 individuals, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew members. Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar were in command of the aircraft at the time of the incident.

In such cases, flight accident insurance is a unique type of coverage designed to protect individuals in the event of an air travel accident. Although such incidents are infrequent, the devastating outcomes they may result in emphasize the importance of this form of travel insurance for financial security among travelers.

What is flight accident coverage?

Flight accident coverage is emerging as a significant add-on for frequent air travellers. Designed to provide financial protection in the event of an accident during a flight, this insurance offers a safety net that can alleviate the financial burden associated with medical emergencies, disabilities, or fatalities, according to details available on SBI General Insurance.

Given the specific risks associated with air travel, understanding the scope and benefits of this coverage is essential for travellers seeking comprehensive protection.

What does Flight accident insurance cover?

Flight accident insurance primarily covers expenses related to injuries sustained during a flight. These expenses can include medical bills, which can quickly escalate in case of serious injuries, and disability benefits that compensate for either temporary or permanent disabilities.

The coverage also extends to accidental death benefits, ensuring that beneficiaries receive financial support in the unfortunate event of the policyholder's demise.

Some policies may further include coverage for emergency evacuation costs, facilitating prompt medical attention and transportation to appropriate medical facilities. This ensures that in the dire event of an accident, the insured receives timely and necessary care, potentially saving lives and reducing the severity of injuries.

Medical expenses, which can be burdensome, are covered, sparing individuals from added financial stress during recovery. This coverage is crucial in providing peace of mind, knowing that one is protected against the high costs of medical care, which can be exorbitant, especially in foreign countries.

The insurance also provides compensation for injuries sustained during flights, whether minor or severe. This feature allows policyholders to recover with peace of mind, knowing that they have financial support to manage any resulting expenses without a financial strain.

Flight accident insurance vs travel insurance

It is crucial to note that flight accident insurance is supplemental to broader travel insurance, which covers various travel-related risks such as trip cancellations, lost luggage, or non-flight-related medical emergencies.

Therefore, travellers should not confuse the two when planning their insurance needs.

Thoroughly reviewing policy terms and understanding coverage limits and exclusions are vital steps to ensure full comprehension of the protection offered by flight accident insurance. This understanding helps in making informed decisions that align with the traveller's specific needs and travel patterns.

Insurance offered by airlines

While airlines offer some compensation in the event of an accident, their coverage often has limitations. Flight accident insurance provides additional financial protection, covering expenses beyond what airlines may offer. This includes costs related to rehabilitation, medical treatments, or wage loss due to disability, ensuring a more comprehensive safety net for travellers.

Such coverage is particularly beneficial for those who rely on their income to support families, as it mitigates the financial impact of being unable to work due to injuries sustained during a flight.

What's not covered under flight accident cover

However, flight accident insurance has clear exclusions, such as deaths caused by illness, death during surgery, or due to drug overdose. Understanding these limitations is critical for policyholders to grasp the extent of their coverage fully. Each insurer might have different terms, making it imperative for prospective buyers to compare packages and choose the one that best fits their needs. Being aware of these exclusions ensures that there are no surprises when it comes time to make a claim.