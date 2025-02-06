I am an NRI working in the UK, can I manage the health insurance and claims of my elderly parents residing in India?

I am an NRI working in the UK and want to purchase health insurance for my elderly parents residing in India. They are both in their late 60s and have some pre-existing conditions like hypertension and diabetes. I am concerned about the rising cost of healthcare in India and want to ensure they have comprehensive coverage. Specifically, I'd like to understand what type of health insurance policy would be most suitable for their age and health conditions? What are the waiting periods for pre-existing conditions, and are there any specific exclusions I should be aware of? Can I manage the policy and claims from the UK?

Related Articles

Reply By Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech

I understand your concern about ensuring your parents receive the best health coverage while you are abroad. Many NRIs share similar concerns about managing healthcare needs for their loved ones in India, and insurers today are offering solutions tailored to address these challenges.



Given that your parents are in their late 60s and have pre-existing conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, a senior citizen health insurance plan would be most suitable. These plans typically cover hospitalisation, diagnostic tests, pre- and post-hospitalization expenses, and emergency care. Many plans also include coverage for doctor visits, OPD expenses, and domiciliary treatment (care at home), which can be particularly beneficial for elderly individuals.



To account for rising healthcare costs, opting for a higher sum insured—ideally Rs 20 lakh or more—is advisable. Since your parents have pre-existing conditions, look for policies that either offer coverage from day one or have a short waiting period.



Regarding remote policy and claims management, many insurers now provide specialized NRI care programs designed to make the process seamless. These programs often include dedicated customer support teams available 24/7, on-ground claims assistance, and concierge services for hospitalisation support. Additionally, most insurers offer digital platforms that allow you to purchase policies, file and track claims, and access medical consultations from anywhere in the world. Some plans even provide access to teleconsultations with doctors, ambulance services, and guidance on hospital selection, ensuring comprehensive care for your parents while you manage everything remotely.



Insurers also extend assistance at every stage of hospitalisation, ensuring seamless medical care for your parents. Pre-hospitalisation support includes expert consultations, hospital selection, and ambulance assistance. During hospitalisation, services often cover in-hospital support, admissions, second medical opinions, and even fast-track discharge. Post-hospitalisation, insurers help with follow-up appointments, query management, and continued recovery assistance, ensuring comprehensive care at every step.