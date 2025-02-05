scorecardresearch
I have extensively invested in Nifty 50 Index fund over the years. Should I diversify my investment strategy with market ups and downs?

It is recommended for investors to establish an emergency fund that can cover 6-9 months of expenses, which should be held in liquid investments such as arbitrage funds. The emergency fund can serve as either a long-term or short-term financial buffer. The amount of money set aside to build this fund should equate to several months' worth of expenses.

At 32 years old, my current monthly take-home pay is approximately Rs 2 lakh, with all my accumulated wealth invested exclusively in the Nifty 50 Index funds. I have already contributed Rs 28 lakh to my investments, a decision influenced by my cautious nature despite possessing a higher risk tolerance. Even in the event of a 25% decrease in my portfolio, I am confident that I will not panic. Given my long-term investment horizon and lack of immediate financial goals, I am pondering whether a change in investment strategy is warranted. Your guidance on this matter would be greatly appreciated.

Advice by Animesh Hardia, Senior Vice President, Quantitative Research at 1 Finance. 

While your disciplined approach to investing in the Nifty 50 Index fund is commendable, let's explore how to strengthen your financial foundation.

First Priority - Risk Management

Before considering any investment strategy changes, let's address crucial protective measures:
- Build an emergency fund covering 6-9 months of expenses in liquid investments like arbitrage funds.
- Review and secure adequate life and health insurance coverage to protect your ₹28 lakh corpus.
- Assess your credit profile and consider building it through responsible credit card usage.

Investment Strategy Refinement:

Given your comfort with market volatility and long-term horizon, consider:
1. Portfolio Diversification
- Incorporate actively managed equity funds that have the potential to exceed the performance of the index.
- Include fixed-income products for stability
- Consider gold allocation as a shield against economic uncertainties

2. Systematic Approach

- Start targeted SIPs aligned with future financial goals
- Increase investment amounts proportionally with salary hikes
- Maintain disciplined investing through market cycles

While your current strategy has served you well, a more diversified approach could help optimise returns while managing risks effectively. Consider consulting a qualified financial advisor to create a personalised strategy aligned with your financial behaviour and future objectives.

Remember, in addition to building wealth, successful investing is also about building a robust financial foundation that can weather various life scenarios while supporting your long-term goals.

Published on: Feb 05, 2025, 5:01 PM IST
