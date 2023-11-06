I frequently travel abroad. Will my Indian retail health insurance policy provide coverage abroad?

As someone who travels abroad for about three months a year because of work, I'm concerned about medical emergencies overseas. Will my retail health insurance policy from India provide coverage during such situations? What specific insurance coverage should I consider to ensure adequate travel protection?

Reply by Rakesh Jain, CEO of Reliance General Insurance

This is a common question among frequent travellers with health insurance policies in India. The answer depends on the policy type, the travel duration, and the destination country. Generally speaking, most retail health insurance policies in India do not cover medical treatment abroad. They are designed to cover hospitalisation expenses within India only. However, some policies may offer global medical coverage for certain countries or regions, such as the US/Canada, Asia-Pacific, or Europe.

You should check the policy document and the terms and conditions carefully to see if your policy has such a feature. If your policy does not cover medical emergencies abroad, or if the coverage is inadequate for your needs, you should consider buying a separate travel insurance policy that provides comprehensive medical coverage during your travels.

Travel insurance policies are usually cheaper than health insurance policies and can be customised according to your travel plans. They can cover expenses such as medical evacuation, repatriation, hospitalisation, surgery, dental treatment, etc.

Also read: I’m 68 and plan to undergo heart surgery. My insurer will pay half of the hospital expense. What should I do?

Also read: Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal trading steady in early morning trade

Also read: Exclusive interview: Meet Vishal Jain, the CEO of Zerodha Fund House

Some factors to consider when choosing a travel insurance policy are:

• The duration of the policy: You can buy a single-trip policy for a specific period of travel or a multi-trip policy that covers multiple trips within a year.

• The destination country: You should choose a policy that covers the country or region you are travelling to. Some countries may have higher medical costs or require mandatory insurance for visa purposes.

• The sum insured: You should choose an adequate sum insured, evaluating the level of e potential medical expenses in the destination country. You can also opt for a policy that has no sub-limits or deductibles.

• The exclusions: You should be aware of the exclusions and limitations of the policy, such as pre-existing diseases, adventure sports, war zones, etc.

• The claim process: You should choose a policy that has a simple and hassle-free claim process, preferably with a cashless facility and 24/7 customer support.

(Views expressed by the investment expert are his/her own. E-mail us your investment queries at askmoneytoday@intoday.com. We will get your queries answered by our panel of experts.)