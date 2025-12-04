LIC introduces Protection Plus and Bima Kavach plans, outlining minimum sum assured and entry age details

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has rolled out two new insurance products—Protection Plus (Plan 886) and Bima Kavach (Plan 887)—to cater to a broad spectrum of policyholder needs. While Protection Plus blends life cover with market-linked savings, Bima Kavach is designed as a pure protection plan offering a guaranteed death benefit. Together, these offerings reflect LIC’s strategy to expand its product suite with flexible policy terms, wide entry age ranges, and multiple premium payment options aimed at enhancing financial security for customers.

Protection Plus

Protection Plus is a non-participating, linked life insurance product that combines protection with long-term wealth creation. Policyholders can choose from regular or limited premium payment options and may also add “top-up” premiums to increase their investment allocation. This plan includes the option of partial withdrawals after five years from the commencement date, giving policyholders liquidity when needed.

The plan is open to individuals between 18 and 65 years of age. Premium payment terms are available for 5, 7, 10, or 15 years, aligned with policy terms of 10, 15, 20, or 25 years. The minimum basic sum assured is seven times the annualised premium for those below 50 at entry and five times for those aged 50 or above. The maximum sum assured is subject to factors such as age and selected premium term.

At maturity, the plan pays the total unit fund value—comprising both the base premium fund and any top-up balances—ensuring a combination of savings accumulation and insurance protection. This structure is aimed at customers seeking long-term financial planning solutions with the flexibility to adapt to changing needs and risk preferences.

Bima Kavach

Bima Kavach is a non-participating, non-linked individual insurance plan that offers pure life protection. The plan guarantees a fixed death benefit to the policyholder’s family, unaffected by market conditions. Customers can choose between a level sum assured or an increasing sum assured option, allowing the life cover to grow over time to account for rising financial responsibilities.

Entry age ranges from 18 to 65 years, with applicants over 60 evaluated based on underwriting and board-approved norms. The minimum maturity age is 28 years, and the plan allows maturity up to 100 years. The minimum basic sum assured is ₹2 crore, with no upper limit, subject to underwriting clearance. Premiums can be paid as a single premium, or through limited (5, 10, or 15 years) or regular payment modes.

The policy term depends on the premium option selected: single-premium plans require a minimum term of 10 years, while limited and regular premium options can extend up to 82 years, provided the maturity-age limit is not exceeded. This broad flexibility enables individuals to customise long-term protection according to their life stage and goals.