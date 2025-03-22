Live in Delhi or Mumbai? You could be paying double for the same health cover

Your insurance premium isn't just about your age, medical history, or the sum insured — it also depends on something you might not have considered: your pin code. "Where you live plays a huge role,” writes insurance expert Nikhil Jha on X.
In India, insurers divide locations into risk-based zones, and your zone directly affects the price you pay for a health policy—even if the coverage remains the same.
According to Jha, “A person in Delhi may pay way more than someone in a small town—even for the SAME policy.”
How zone-based premiums work
Insurers classify cities into three zones depending on healthcare costs, claim frequency, and medical inflation:
Why the difference matters
How your zone affects your policy
Some insurers adjust your premium when you change cities, while others might apply a co-pay instead
“If you travel often between zones, check if your insurer has pan-India coverage or zone-wise co-pay. It can impact your out-of-pocket expenses,” says Jha.
