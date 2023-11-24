Look before you leap: Should you opt for credit life insurance or a term plan?

Understanding the different types of insurance policies available can often be an enriching experience, especially when comparing them. Credit life insurance is often of interest, especially when compared with term insurance. Exploring the details of these policies can clarify their roles in a complete financial plan.

Credit life insurance is often intertwined with loans or credit products, offering coverage specifically tied to the repayment of those debts. Its primary function is to settle outstanding balances in the event of the insured individual’s death. This insurance typically covers the remaining loan amount, ensuring that the debt is not transferred to the borrower's estate or surviving family members. Essentially, it provides a safety net to protect against financial burdens for those who may be financially responsible for the loan.

On the other hand, term life insurance operates independently of any specific loan or debt. It offers a predetermined coverage amount for a specified term, providing a death benefit to the policy’s beneficiaries if the insured passes away during the policy term. Unlike credit life insurance, the payout from term life insurance can be utilised by beneficiaries for any purpose, not exclusively for settling outstanding debts.

Rakesh Goyal, Director, Probus Insurance Broker, said, “One of the primary distinctions between credit life insurance and term life insurance lies in their scope of coverage and flexibility. Credit life insurance is tailored to a specific debt, ensuring that the outstanding loan is settled in the event of the insured's death. It essentially functions as a form of risk management for the creditor, safeguarding against potential loss from unpaid debts. Conversely, term life insurance provides broader coverage, offering a death benefit that beneficiaries can utilise for various needs, including mortgage payments, income replacement, education expenses, or any other financial obligations.”

“Another notable difference is the premium structure. Credit life insurance premiums are often calculated based on the outstanding loan amount and tend to be higher compared to term life insurance premiums for the same coverage amount. Moreover, credit life insurance typically requires minimal underwriting, making it more accessible to individuals with health issues that could affect their eligibility for traditional life insurance policies. However, this convenience often comes at the cost of higher premiums and limited coverage options,” said Goyal.

Also read: I’m a 36-year-old UAE-based NRI. Where should I buy a family floater health insurance plan?

Also read: Insurance for electric vehicles: Zuno General Insurance floats electric vehicle add-on covers to protect batteries, accessories

Also read: Health insurance claim rejected? Here’s why that may have happened

Several factors warrant consideration when considering whether credit life insurance is a necessary addition to one's financial plan. Individuals with substantial loans or debts may find it beneficial to ensure that their liabilities are covered in case of an unforeseen event. However, for those with manageable debts or comprehensive term life insurance coverage, the necessity of credit life insurance might diminish.

“It’s crucial to weigh the pros and cons of each type of insurance while aligning them with individual financial goals and circumstances. For instance, individuals with substantial mortgage loans might opt for a term life insurance policy that covers their mortgage balance instead of credit life insurance tied specifically to the mortgage,” said Goyal.

In conclusion, credit life insurance specifically protects against outstanding debts, while term life insurance offers broader coverage and flexibility. Deciding whether credit life insurance is essential in a financial plan depends on individual debt obligations, existing insurance coverage, and long-term financial objectives. When making this decision, it’s prudent to evaluate the trade-offs between cost, coverage, and the specific needs of one's financial situation.