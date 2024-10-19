Mpox outbreak: Will my health insurance cover my treatment expenses, hospital costs?

I am from Kerala and I am wondering whether my health insurance will cover my treatment expenses, hospital costs and OPD charges if I acquire the Mpox virus.

Name withheld

Reply by Pankaj Goenka, Vice President and Head, B2B2C, InsuranceDekho

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus, a type of Orthopoxvirus. In August 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) reclassified Mpox as a worldwide public health crisis due to the emergence of a more potent strain of the virus, known as clade 1b. Conditions such as Mpox, Ebola, Covid-19, and dengue have made a significant impact on global communities, becoming widely recognized. The prevalence and severity of these diseases are steadily increasing, making them more common occurrences.

The evolving landscape of health insurance coverage reflects the growing awareness of diseases like Monkeypox (Mpox). While health insurance policies typically cover common medical conditions, Mpox falls under the category of infectious diseases that require medical attention, potentially leading to hospitalization.

Most comprehensive health insurance plans extend coverage to the treatment of infectious diseases, including hospitalization, diagnostic tests, medications, and follow-up care.

However, the level of coverage can vary depending on the insurer and the policy specifics. It’s advisable for policyholders to review their insurance documents carefully or consult with their insurer to understand whether their existing plan covers rare diseases like Mpox, and if necessary, opt for additional riders to extend their coverage. Ensuring adequate coverage beforehand can ease financial stress and enable individuals to focus on recovery without unexpected expenses."

Top points to note:

> Ensure your health insurance policy is active to cover hospitalisation for infectious diseases requiring hospital treatment.

> Regularly assess and adjust your sum insured to align with your healthcare needs, taking into consideration the escalating healthcare costs due to medical inflation.

> Consider enhancing your coverage with additional riders that cover consumable items excluded from standard policies, in order to minimize out-of-pocket expenses for necessary supplies such as gloves and masks.

> Opt for a comprehensive health insurance plan that encompasses coverage for advanced medical treatments, which may be indispensable in the event of an outbreak.