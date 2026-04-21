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More Indians have health cover—but hospital bills still burn a hole

More Indians have health cover—but hospital bills still burn a hole

Health insurance to cover nearly half the population on the back of govt schemes; average hospitalisation cost Rs 34,064 per case, finds new MoSPI survey

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Apr 21, 2026 2:14 PM IST
More Indians have health cover—but hospital bills still burn a holeMoSPI survey found that in 2025 about 47% of rural Indians and about 44% of urban Indians had health insurance as against just 14% in rural areas and 19% in urban areas in 2017-18.

Health insurance coverage amongst Indians improved significantly over the years, with nearly half of Indians having some form of health coverage by 2025, but out-of-pocket expenses on medical expenses remained high, according to a new survey by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

“A substantial improvement has been seen in health insurance coverage across India between 2017–18 and 2025 with government-sponsored schemes accounting for the majority of enrolments.,” said the NSS Survey on Household Social Consumption: Health that was carried out between January and December 2025.

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The survey found that in 2025, about 47% of rural Indians and about 44% of urban Indians had health insurance, as against just 14% in rural areas and 19% in urban areas in 2017-18.

It revealed that the estimated average out-of-pocket medical expenditure per hospitalisation case (excluding childbirth) during the last 365 days was about ₹34,064—₹31,484 in rural and ₹38,688 in urban, while the median out-of-pocket medical expenditure was about ₹11,285. 

In public hospitals, the average expenditure per hospitalisation case (excluding childbirth) at the all-India level was ₹ 6,631, while half of the hospitalised cases treated in public hospitals involved spending of ₹1,100 or less. But when combined with all hospitals, including private, the average out-of-pocket medical expenditure per hospitalisation rises significantly to ₹34,064.

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For childbirth, the average out-of-pocket medical expenditure during the last 365 days was about ₹2,299 in public hospitals. The average expenditure in all hospitals combined per childbirth was much higher at about ₹14,775.

For out-patient care during the last 15 days, the average out-of-pocket medical expenditure in India was about ₹861, with expenses in rural and urban areas largely the same – ₹847 in rural areas and ₹884 in urban areas. The median expenditure was ₹400. But for government hospitals, this was much lower and roughly just a fourth of the cost at ₹281.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 1:16 PM IST
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