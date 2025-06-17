Flying without cover: SBI Card withdraws air accident cover on ELITE, PRIME cards

SBI Card has announced the discontinuation of complimentary air accident insurance on several of its credit card products, including premium and co-branded cards. This insurance, which offered coverage of up to Rs 1 crore, will no longer be available, impacting both SBI-branded and partner bank cards. This move comes as part of a broader strategic shift by the financial services provider.

The withdrawal will be implemented in two phases. Effective from 15th July 2025, SBI-branded cards such as SBI Card ELITE and SBI Card PRIME will no longer offer this insurance benefit.

Subsequently, on 11th August 2025, several co-branded cards, including those issued in partnership with public and private sector banks, will also see this benefit removed. The affected cards include UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE and Punjab & Sind Bank SBI Card PRIME, among others.

From July 15, 2025, the following SBI-branded cards will no longer offer complimentary air accident insurance:

SBI Card ELITE – Rs 1 crore cover discontinued

SBI Card Miles ELITE – Rs 1 crore cover discontinued

SBI Card Miles PRIME – Rs 1 crore cover discontinued

SBI Card PRIME – Rs 50 lakh cover discontinued

SBI Card Pulse – Rs 50 lakh cover discontinued

Following this, from August 11, 2025, the benefit will be withdrawn from multiple co-branded credit cards issued in partnership with public and private sector banks:

Rs 1 crore cover to be discontinued on:

UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE

Central Bank of India SBI Card ELITE

Punjab & Sind Bank SBI Card ELITE

Karur Vysya Bank SBI Card ELITE

Karur Vysya Bank SBI Signature Credit Card

Allahabad Bank SBI Card ELITE

Rs 50 lakh cover to be discontinued on:

UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME

Central Bank of India SBI Card PRIME

Punjab & Sind Bank SBI Card PRIME

Karur Vysya Bank SBI Card PRIME

Karur Vysya Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card

South Indian Bank SBI Card PRIME

South Indian Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card

Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME

Karnataka Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card

City Union Bank SBI Card PRIME

Allahabad Bank SBI Card PRIME

Union Bank of India SBI Platinum Credit Card

Oriental Bank of Commerce SBI VISA Platinum Credit Card

Federal Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card

Bank of Maharashtra SBI Platinum Credit Card

Cardholders who previously enjoyed the benefits of this complimentary insurance are advised to consider alternative options. SBI Card has not introduced any replacement benefit following the withdrawal of the air accident cover. As a precaution, affected individuals are urged to explore standalone travel insurance plans to ensure continued protection during air travel. This is particularly important given the unpredictable nature of air travel and the potential financial implications of accidents.

What should travellers know

Insurance experts recommend that consumers carefully review policy documents before opting for new travel insurance. Policies typically offer a lump sum payout for death or disability resulting from flight accidents and may also cover hospitalisation and emergency medical evacuation, providing comprehensive protection for travellers. This comprehensive coverage is crucial for those who frequently travel by air, as it ensures peace of mind and financial security in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

The discontinuation of this insurance benefit highlights the importance of understanding travel insurance offerings. Various insurers, such as Tata AIG and ICICI Lombard, provide travel insurance plans that include flight accident coverage. It's essential for consumers to compare policies to ensure they meet their travel needs. By doing so, travellers can select a plan that offers the best coverage for their specific situation, ensuring they are adequately protected.

In the event of a crash, compensation may come from various sources: aviation insurance, personal accident cover, travel or flight accident insurance, employer policies, credit card-linked covers, and ex-gratia payouts. Flight accident insurance is typically part of a travel insurance plan or available as an add-on. Insurers like Tata AIG, ICICI Lombard, Niva Bupa, Bajaj Allianz, and Care offer such plans with lump sum payouts for death or disability, medical expenses, and emergency evacuation.

While flight accident cover is a key benefit, travel insurance policies often include other protections too—such as baggage loss, trip cancellation, passport loss, or personal liability. Travellers should always check if their policy includes accident coverage and whether it’s valid for domestic and international trips. Buying standalone flight accident insurance is also an option, especially for frequent flyers. Before purchasing, compare multiple plans and read the terms carefully to avoid exclusions or limited benefits. With the right cover, travellers can ensure financial protection for themselves and their families in case of an aviation emergency.