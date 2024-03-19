SBI General Insurance says Arogya Plus Health Policy available for subscription, renewal

SBI General Insurance on Tuesday stated that the Arogya Plus Health Policy is available for subscription. On Saturday, it was reported that SBI General Insurance Co. has discontinued its low-cost health plan, Arogya Plus Health Policy. It was reported that the policyholders have been asked either to exist the policy or switch to other health plans or more expensive ones.

Arogya Plus offers coverage on an indemnity basis up to a specified sum insured at a flat premium. Flat premium is irrespective of the age of the insured and family combination. The policy was available on an individual basis, Family Non-floater and Family Floater sum insured basis. The policy had no caps on room rent or age-related charges.

On Tuesday, a company spokesperson told CNBC TV18 that the policy is active and policyholders can purchase new policies and renew the existing ones.

"We are still selling thousands of policies per month. Due to a temporary technical glitch, the policy was not reflecting for renewal on the website, the issue has been resolved. We are continuously engaging with the intermediaries and stakeholders," the spokesperson said.

The policy is available for individuals or families. The family insurance policies include the spouse, dependent children, parents, and parents-in-law. For family floater insurance policies, "family" refers to the spouse and dependent children.

Key features of Arogya Plus Health Policy

> Age: Minimum entry age is 3 months and maximum entry age is 65 years. There is no exit age.

> Insured: Individual/ Family (For Family Insurance Policy- Family means the spouse, dependent children, parents and parents in law. For Family Floater > Insurance Policy- Family means the spouse and dependent children)

> Policy Term: 1/2/3 years.

> Sum Insured: Minimum SI: Rs 1,00,000 to Maximum SI: Rs 3,00,000 in multiples of Rs 1,00,000/-. The outpatient department (OPD) sum insured depends on age, premium, and family type.

Sum Insured of dependents will either be less than or equal to Proposer/ Primary Insured’s Sum Insured.

> Premium: As per the age, Sum Insured and number of insured in a policy.

Other features

> In-patient hospitalisation, OPD treatment and alternative treatment are covered

> HIV/AIDS cover, mental illness cover and advanced treatment cover are available

> Maternity expenses, internal congenital diseases and genetic disorders are covered

> No pre-policy medical tests are required for people aged 55 years or below

> Pre and post-hospitalization expenses are covered for 60 days and 90 days respectively

> Day care procedures, domiciliary hospitalization and ambulance expenses are covered

> No co-pay or deductible is applicable

