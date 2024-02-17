SBI users can digitally enrol for PM Jeevan Jyoti, Suraksha Bima Yojana. Here's how

The State Bank of India, which is the largest public sector bank in the country, has said that users can use the self-subscribing route to enrol for the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) schemes.

PMJJBY provides a death coverage of Rs 2,00,000 to the beneficiary of the policy in the case of the sudden demise of the insured person. As PMJJBY is a pure-term insurance plan, it does not offer any maturity or surrender benefit. Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) is an accident insurance scheme offering accidental death and disability cover for death or disability on account of an accident. It would be a one-year cover, renewable from year to year.

The bank said the digital enrollment is in line with the broader national goal of extending insurance coverage to all eligible citizens and ensuring financial security for every individual, SBI said.

Under the self-subscribing route, customers can enrol under the schemes as per their convenience without visiting the branch or Customer Service Point. SBI customers need to input their account number and date of birth on the Jan Suraksha portal, selecting the State Bank of India as their preferred bank.

Upon completion of these steps, the Certificate of Insurance will be generated instantly upon payment of the premium.

“The customer needs to key in the account number, and date of birth on Jan Suraksha portal and to select the Bank. The Certificate of Insurance is generated instantly on payment of premium,” the SBI said.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, SBI, said: “The facility will provide impetus to the Indian Government’s drive of covering all eligible citizens under PMJJBY & PMSBY schemes."

Customers visiting CSPs will need only their Aadhaar cards to enrol in schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and the Atal Pension Yojana, the bank said in a statement.

Also read: SC Judgement On Electoral Bonds Can Be Used To Target Opposition Says Kapil Sibal

Also read: Electoral bonds scrapped by Supreme Court: How purchasers can claim refunds now