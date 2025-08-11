'90% of India makes less than ₹25k a month': Jay Kotak on middle-class hit as ICICI ups minimum balance

Jay Kotak, son of veteran banker Uday Kotak, has criticised steep hikes in minimum average balance requirements for savings accounts — a move recently implemented by ICICI Bank — warning that it forces middle-class Indians earning ₹25,000 or less a month to keep nearly all their income locked in the bank just to avoid penalties.

Kotak, however, did not name the bank in his post.

In a post on X, Kotak said such thresholds ignore the country’s income reality. “Every Indian must access our financial sector. Ninety percent of India makes less than ₹25,000 a month. A ₹50,000 minimum balance implies a sum equal to around 94% of Indians’ monthly income is to be left with the bank at all times, else a fee!” he wrote.

He defined the middle class as those with a monthly income below ₹25,000, adding that anyone above that earns more than 90% of the country. For such households, he argued, tying up almost an entire month’s earnings to avoid charges is impractical.

Kotak also promoted digital-first banking and fintech platforms as more customer-friendly and better suited for low- and middle-income customers. “For banks, the physical cost to serve is high, which is why digital-first banking is the future,” he said.

Every Indian must access our financial sector. 90% of India makes less than ₹25,000 a month. A ₹50,000 minimum balance implies a sum equal to ~94% of Indians monthly income is to be left with the bank at all times, else a fee!



— Jay Kotak (@jay_kotakone) August 9, 2025

According to ICICI Bank’s latest notification, effective August 1, customers in metro and urban areas opening savings accounts on or after that date must maintain a monthly average balance of ₹50,000 to avoid penalties. For older customers, the requirement remains ₹10,000.

New semi-urban account holders will have to maintain ₹25,000, while new rural customers must keep ₹10,000. For older customers in rural and semi-urban areas, the balance requirement remains ₹5,000.

Customers failing to maintain the MAB will face a penalty of 6% of the shortfall or ₹500, whichever is lower. Additionally, the bank now allows three complimentary cash deposits per month, after which each deposit will incur a ₹150 fee.