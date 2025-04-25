Akshaya Tritiya deals: PhonePe, Airtel Payments Bank float gold plans valid till April 30

With Akshaya Tritiya 2025 on the horizon, fintech platforms PhonePe and Airtel Payments Bank have announced exclusive offers on digital gold purchases. These initiatives aim to capitalise on the traditional significance of gold investments during this auspicious festival. PhonePe is offering a 1% cashback on one-time transactions of Rs 2,000 or more in 24K digital gold, valid only on 30 April. The purchase can be made through various payment methods, including UPI, credit and debit cards, PhonePe Wallet, and gift cards. However, the cashback is strictly limited to one-time purchases and excludes systematic investment plans (SIPs).

Further enhancing its appeal, PhonePe has introduced additional discounts for users redeeming their digital gold at Caratlane outlets or its website. These discounts include 2% on gold coins, 3% on unstudded jewellery, and 5% on studded jewellery, providing an attractive proposition for gold enthusiasts. PhonePe sources its digital gold from reputable companies such as MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold, and Caratlane, allowing investments to start from as low as Rs 5. Users can sell their digital gold at any time, with the proceeds credited directly to their bank accounts, offering both flexibility and convenience.

Airtel Payments Bank is similarly promoting its DigiGold service in partnership with SafeGold. This service facilitates purchases of 24K 99.5% pure gold via the Airtel Thanks app, with the gold stored in insured vaults and available in small denominations. This initiative is part of Airtel Payments Bank's strategy to offer SIPs and digital gold coins, catering to varied investment preferences during the festive season. By integrating these services, Airtel Payments Bank aims to position itself as a significant player in the digital gold market.

These offers are part of a broader trend where fintech firms are leveraging digital solutions to enhance traditional investment practices. Akshaya Tritiya, known for its association with gold buying, provides an ideal opportunity for companies like PhonePe and Airtel Payments Bank to innovate and encourage digital gold transactions.

Historically, gold has been a popular investment choice for the middle class, often purchased in physical form. However, this traditional method comes with additional costs such as making charges and storage fees, like locker rentals.

On the other hand, investing in digital gold through gold ETFs offers a more convenient option. Not only do you gain exposure to gold prices seamlessly, but you also save on these extra charges. This added convenience, along with the rising prices of gold, has led to increased investments in gold funds.

Advantages of digital gold

Digital gold isn’t simply about buying gold online—it’s about opening up access to an asset that was once reserved for the wealthy. In the past, investing in gold often meant large sums, physical vaults, and plenty of logistical hassle. Now, with just a smartphone, anyone can invest—even with as little as ₹10.

What makes digital gold stand out:

Easy access, no storage stress

No lockers, no insurance, no security risks. Your gold is stored safely by the platform.

Buy small, build steadily

Fractional ownership means you can invest in micro amounts. No need to wait till you can afford a full gram.

Instant liquidity

Buy or sell anytime, anywhere. No need to visit a jeweller or wait for physical verification.

Secure & transparent

Most platforms use blockchain-backed tech to track every gram you own—removing room for fraud and ensuring peace of mind.



