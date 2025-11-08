Beyond the 15x15x15 rule: Why compounding joy matters as much as compounding money

In an insightful and deeply reflective discussion, Alok Jain, Founder of Weekend Investing, has shed light on what he calls the “biggest savings myth” that traps even the most disciplined investors — the illusion that relentless frugality and delayed gratification are the ultimate paths to financial success. His message: Compounding wealth is valuable, but compounding joy is equally essential.

Advertisement

Jain’s talk goes beyond the usual personal finance advice of saving and investing early. He begins by addressing a popular formula — the 15x15x15 rule, which suggests that investing Rs 15,000 every month for 15 years at a 15% annual return can create significant wealth. While mathematically accurate, Jain argues that such frameworks overlook a critical aspect — the human experience behind money.

“The problem,” Jain says, “is that people get so obsessed with compounding wealth that they forget to compound happiness.” Over time, the discipline of saving and restraint often becomes a lifestyle — one that conditions individuals to defer all joy until a distant future. By the time that future arrives, many realize that they’ve spent decades postponing life itself.

Advertisement

He illustrates this with the story of Mr. Suzuki, a Japanese man who lived frugally all his life — eating simple meals, avoiding luxuries, and saving every yen. By age 67, he had accumulated 65 million yen and finally planned to enjoy life, only to lose his wife soon after retirement. The realization that he had saved everything for a future that never came haunted him. “Wealth can buy comfort,” Jain says, “but it can’t buy back time or missed moments.”

According to Jain, the hidden cost of extreme frugality is regret — a price far heavier than any missed financial opportunity. “What builds wealth early — restraint and sacrifice — can rob life of fulfillment later,” he explains. The pursuit of financial independence, he warns, often leads to a subtle psychological trap: the fear of losing wealth replaces the joy of having it.

Advertisement

Jain also delves into the behavioral biases that reinforce this mindset. Human brains, he notes, are wired for loss aversion — the pain of losing Rs 100 far outweighs the joy of gaining the same amount. As a result, even after achieving financial security, many people continue hoarding wealth, fearing market volatility or loss. “Many of my high-net-worth clients had a mountain of money but couldn’t enjoy it. The number going up was their only source of happiness,” he observes.

Jain urges investors to view compounding through two lenses — financial and experiential. “While money compounds on one side, time is compounding on the other,” he explains. The earlier one creates memories and experiences, the more they grow in emotional value. Beyond a point, more money adds little to life satisfaction — what truly matters is balance.

His advice is to adopt a three-phase wealth framework: Earn, Grow, and Enjoy.

Earn with discipline and automation — save and invest consistently.

Grow intelligently — balance asset growth with meaningful experiences.

Enjoy responsibly — spend with intention, nurture relationships, focus on health, and give back.

Finally, Jain emphasizes treating time as a perishable asset. “Every second that passes will never return,” he says. “True financial wisdom lies in knowing when to stop compounding wealth and start compounding joy.”

Advertisement

His takeaway is simple yet profound — Don’t just live to build wealth; build wealth to live fully.