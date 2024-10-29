Dhanteras 2024: Govt urges shoppers, customers to buy BIS hallmarked gold jewellery only; check key details 

Ahead of Dhanteras 2024, the government has released a notice regarding the purchase of hallmarked gold jewellery during the festive season. In India, it is a tradition for families to buy gold on Dhanteras, symbolising prosperity, good luck, and financial security. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) advises consumers to make informed choices when buying gold and silver in preparation for the upcoming Dhanteras festival.

“Hallmarking is the accurate determination and official recording of the proportionate content of precious metal in the precious metal article. Hallmarking provides consumers third party assurance and satisfaction that they get right purity of gold (or silver). Under Hallmarking Scheme of BIS, registration is granted to jewellers for selling hallmarked jewellery and recognition is given to Assaying and Hallmarking Centres for hallmarking jewellery based on purity observed during testing,” the government notice said in the Press Information Bureau (PIB) release dated October 28.

Gold hallmarking involves the stamping of a mark on gold to signify its purity, content, and additional information. This mark is impressed by an approved hallmarking center or assay office following the assessment of the gold against recognised criteria.

In India, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is tasked with overseeing and validating gold hallmarking. The BIS hallmark serves as a seal indicating that the gold's purity has undergone confirmation in an accredited laboratory.

Gold jewellery hallmarking involves three key markings:

> BIS Standard Mark: Indicates the standard set by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

> Purity of Gold in Carats & Fineness: Indicates the quality and purity of the gold in the jewellery.

> 6-digit Alphanumeric HUID Code: Stands for Hallmarking Unique ID, a unique code specific to each gold jewellery article.

The HUID code, a six-digit alphanumeric identifier, is a distinct feature on every gold jewellery piece to ensure authenticity and traceability.

In June 2021, the mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artifacts was implemented, alongside the introduction of the Hallmarking Unique ID (HUID) system. This measure ensures the authenticity of gold products in the market. Hallmarking plays a crucial role in verifying the genuineness and purity of gold items. To avoid any potential deception, it is recommended to only acquire hallmarked gold items like jewellery, coins, and bars from trusted sources.

The PIB release stated: "Consumers are also empowered now to verify the authenticity of HUID on Hallmarked gold jewellery by using the ‘Verify HUID’ icon on the BIS Care App. The hallmarking charges for gold jewellery are Rs 45/- per article, excluding taxes. Consumers can get their Hallmarked jewellery tested at any of the BIS recognized Assaying and Hallmarking Centres (AHCs) after paying testing charges of Rs. 200."

How to check gold hallmarking

The BIS Hallmark is utilised as a certification method for genuine metals used in gold and silver jewellery available for purchase in India.

For verification of the hallmarking authenticity, please download the BIS CARE application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and log in with your name, phone number, and email address.

To confirm the jewellery hallmarking, navigate to the "verify HUID" section. Upon selecting the "verify HUID" option, you will be directed to a screen where you can enter the HUID of the gold jewellery you are interested in acquiring.

To access the HUD details of the gold jewellery, click on the search option. The information displayed will include the jeweller's registration number, the assaying and hallmarking centre details such as registration number and address, article type, hallmarking date, and purity.

Choose 'Know your Standards' for comprehensive information on Indian standards, licenses related to the product, and available laboratories.