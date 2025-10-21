Business Today
News
personal finance
investment
Gold and silver plunge: Largest one-day drops in years amid market selloff

Spot gold drops 6.3%, marking its largest decline since 2013. Spot silver falls 8.7%, the sharpest drop since 2021.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 21, 2025 8:56 PM IST
Gold and silver plunge: Largest one-day drops in years amid market selloffAccording to pricing data observed on Tuesday, gold's drop to $4,082.03 an ounce marks a significant shift, as such a steep one-day loss has not been seen in more than a decade.
SUMMARY
  • Spot gold dropped 6.3% to $4,082.03 an ounce, marking its largest single-day decline since 2013.
  • Spot silver fell 8.7% to $47.89 an ounce, the steepest drop since February 2021.
  • The declines in gold and silver were part of a broad market selloff, marking multi-year lows for both metals.

Spot gold experienced a notable fall on Tuesday, declining by as much as 6.3% to reach $4,082.03 an ounce. This represented the metal's largest single-day percentage drop since mid-April 2013. At the same time, spot silver registered a steep fall, dropping 8.7% to $47.89 an ounce—its largest decline since February 2021, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The pronounced price movements occurred amid a broad market selloff affecting precious metals, with both commodities marking multi-year lows on the day.

According to pricing data observed on Tuesday, gold's drop to $4,082.03 an ounce marks a significant shift, as such a steep one-day loss has not been seen in more than a decade. Market records confirm this fall is the biggest for gold since 2013, highlighting the abrupt nature of the current selloff within the precious metals segment.

Silver also posted its most significant one-day decline in several years, with its 8.7% fall bringing the price to $47.89 an ounce. This marks the steepest single-day drop for silver since February 2021, underlining the intensity of the market's downward movement.

The simultaneous declines in both gold and silver were notable for their magnitude and speed. These corrections placed the metals at their lowest points in recent years and underscored the scale of Tuesday's market selloff. Precious metals have rarely experienced such steep moves within a single trading session.

No additional commentary on the causes behind the selloff or the reactions from investors has been reported in the available data. The focus remains on the price changes and their historical context within the commodity markets for gold and silver.

The session's price action stands out due to the exceptional scale of the declines, with gold and silver both posting the steepest losses in years. Historical comparisons underscore the rarity of such moves in the precious metals space, drawing attention to the significance of Tuesday's market activity.

Both metals closed out the day with losses unmatched since their respective previous major declines. The selloff's impact has placed market attention squarely on the precious metals segment, with Tuesday's trading session noted as a significant event in recent years for gold and silver prices.

No further details regarding other commodities, investor sentiment, or broader financial market implications have been released in the provided information. The main development remains the substantial one-day declines recorded by gold and silver.

Published on: Oct 21, 2025 8:56 PM IST
