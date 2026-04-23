Gold, silver rates on April 23: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on April 23, 2026 went down slightly across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.
As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,355 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,075 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,60,000 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.
DON'T MISS | BT Opening Bell | Sensex drops 823 pts, Nifty below 24,150; IndiGo, M&M lead index losers
Gold prices in major cities (per gram)
|City
|24K Gold (₹ per gm)
|22K Gold (₹ per gm)
|18K Gold (₹ per gm)
|Delhi
|15,370
|14,090
|11,531
|Mumbai
|15,355
|14,075
|11,516
|Chennai
|15,448
|14,160
|11,810
|Kolkata
|15,355
|14,075
|11,516
It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.
ICYMI | Driving without PUC in Delhi? Petrol pumps will refuse fuel — full details inside
Silver prices in major cities
Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.
|City
|Silver (₹ per 10 gm)
|Silver (₹ per kg)
|Delhi
|2,600
|2,60,000
|Mumbai
|2,600
|2,60,000
|Chennai
|2,700
|2,70,000
|Kolkata
|2,600
|2,60,000
MCX closing prices (last trading session on April 22, 2026)
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver futures rose significantly due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and positive global trends.
|Commodity
|Price (MCX)
|Change
|Gold (June futures)
|₹1,53,639 per 10 gm
|Up 0.98%
|Silver (May futures)
|₹2,48,959 per kg
|Up 1.5%
Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.