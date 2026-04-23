Gold, silver rates on April 23: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on April 23, 2026 went down slightly across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,355 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,075 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,60,000 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

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Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹ per gm) 22K Gold (₹ per gm) 18K Gold (₹ per gm) Delhi 15,370 14,090 11,531 Mumbai 15,355 14,075 11,516 Chennai 15,448 14,160 11,810 Kolkata 15,355 14,075 11,516

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10 gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,600 2,60,000 Mumbai 2,600 2,60,000 Chennai 2,700 2,70,000 Kolkata 2,600 2,60,000

MCX closing prices (last trading session on April 22, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver futures rose significantly due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and positive global trends.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (June futures) ₹1,53,639 per 10 gm Up 0.98% Silver (May futures) ₹2,48,959 per kg Up 1.5%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.