Tata Group stock to announce first ever dividend! Check Q4 previews, target prices & more

Tata Group stocks to buy: Tata Capital Ltd, the recently listed Tata Group firm, is set to announce its results for the three months and financial year ended on March 31, 2026. Besides the earnings, Tata Capital's board will also consider dividend for shareholders for FY26, if any. It will be the second quarterly earnings third and first dividend by Tata Capital post listing in October 2025.

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Tata Capital is a diversified financial services company and a subsidiary of Tata Sons. It operates as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India, offering a wide range of financial products and services to retail, corporate, and institutional customers. It has a comprehensive suite of more than 25 lending products.



Tata Capital Q4 result preview

Kotak Institutional Equities is expecting Tata Capital to report a net interest income (NIIs) at Rs 3,400.6 crore, up 16.2 per cent YoY and 2.6 per cent QoQ, with net interest margins (NIMs) contractions 10 bps YoY to 5.2 per cent. Pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) is seen at Rs 2,519.3 crore, up 16.6 per cent YoY and 1 per cent QoQ. Net profit is seen at Rs 1,406.9 crore, up 40.7 per cent YoY and 11.2 per cent QoQ.

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"Tata Capital will likely deliver 5 per cent QoQ AUM growth in 4QFY26 (3-7 per cent in previous four quarters). Spreads will decline 6 bps driven by moderation in yields. Cost-to-AAUM ratio will likely remain elevated at 2.5 per cent, due to investments in distribution, We pen down credit costs of 1 per cent (1.3-1.6 per cent in the previous four quarters)," it added.

JM Financial has penciled Tata Capital's NIIs at Rs 3,577.6 crore, 22.3 per cent YoY and 7.9 per cent QoQ, with NIMS improving by 7 bps to 5.3 per cent. PPoP is seen at Rs 2,764.8 crore, up 23.6 per cent YoY and 8.2 per cent QoQ. Net profit may come in at Rs 1,539.6 crore, up 54 per cent YoY and 21.7 per cent QoQ.



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Tata Capital IPO and share price

Shares of Tata Capital were listed on October 13, 2025, when the company raised Rs 15,512 crore via its IPO, selling its shares of Rs 326 apeice, with a lot size of 46 equity shares. However, the stock was seen at Rs 342 on Thursday, up nearly 5 per cent from its IPO price. The total market capitalization of the company stood close to Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

The stock hit its record lows at Rs 300.30 on April 02, 2026 but has rebounded 14 per cent from those levels. However, despite the rise the stock is still 8 per cent below its all-time high at Rs 367.65, hit on January 20, 2026.



Tata Capital target price

Tata Capital has emerged as one of India’s leading diversified NBFCs. Backed by strong parentage and a CRISIL AAA credit rating, the company enjoys structural advantages in brand credibility, funding access, and cost of capital - placing it among the best-funded NBFCs in the sector, said Systematix Institutional Equities, which gave it 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 400.

"Over the past few years, Tata Capital has repositioned its franchise toward granular retail and SME lending, supported by rapid distribution expansion, a broad product architecture, and disciplined underwriting. . It is transitioning into a phase of stable growth, improving margins and stronger operating leverage, positioning to deliver sustainable earnings growth over the medium," it added.

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Global brokerage Nomura also has 'buy' rating on Tata Capital with a target price of Rs 400 apeice. Meanwhile, JM Financial Ltd has an 'add' rating on Tata Capital but trimmed its target price to Rs 350 apeice.

