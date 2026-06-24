Gold, silver rates on June 24: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on June 24, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.
As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹14,459 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,254 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,44,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.
Gold prices in major cities (per gram)
It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.
|City
|24K Gold (₹)
|22K Gold (₹)
|Delhi
|14,474
|13,269
|Mumbai
|14,459
|13,254
|Kolkata
|14,459
|13,254
|Chennai
|14,792
|13,559
Silver prices in major cities
Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.
|City
|Silver (₹ per 10gm)
|Silver (₹ per kg)
|Delhi
|2,449
|2,44,900
|Mumbai
|2,449
|2,44,900
|Kolkata
|2,449
|2,44,900
|Chennai
|2,449
|2,44,900
Check latest silver rates here
MCX closing prices (last trading session on June 23, 2026)
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled lower at ₹1,46,600 per 10 grams, while physical bullion prices were around ₹1,44,788 per 10 grams on Tuesday. Silver faced heavier selling, with MCX prices falling over 4% to ₹2,27,940 per kg, though physical market rates were slightly higher at about ₹2,27,000 per kg.
|Commodity
|Price (MCX)
|Change
|Gold (August futures)
|₹1,46,600 per 10 grams
|Down 1.77%
|Silver (July futures)
|₹2,27,940 per kg
|Down 4.22%
Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movements, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.