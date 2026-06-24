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Gold, silver rates on June 24: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver rates on June 24: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

On June 24, 2026, retail gold prices in India are hovering near ₹14,459 per gram for 24K purity and about ₹13,254 per gram for 22K gold, while silver is trading at roughly ₹2,44,900 per kilogram. Here’s a look at the latest city-wise bullion rates across the country.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 24, 2026 9:29 AM IST
Gold, silver rates on June 24: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, KolkataPrecious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

Gold and silver prices in India on June 24, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹14,459 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,254 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,44,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹)
Delhi 14,474 13,269
Mumbai 14,459 13,254
Kolkata 14,459 13,254
Chennai 14,792 13,559

Check latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

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City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi 2,449 2,44,900
Mumbai 2,449 2,44,900
Kolkata 2,449 2,44,900
Chennai 2,449 2,44,900

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on June 23, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled lower at ₹1,46,600 per 10 grams, while physical bullion prices were around ₹1,44,788 per 10 grams on Tuesday. Silver faced heavier selling, with MCX prices falling over 4% to ₹2,27,940 per kg, though physical market rates were slightly higher at about ₹2,27,000 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change
Gold (August futures) ₹1,46,600 per 10 grams Down 1.77%
Silver (July futures) ₹2,27,940 per kg Down 4.22%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movements, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 9:29 AM IST
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