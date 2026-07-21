Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Paytm stock in flip-flop mode as board defers bonus issue of shares

Paytm stock in flip-flop mode as board defers bonus issue of shares

Paytm share price: On July 15, the Paytm operator had said that its board would consider a bonus issue of shares along with the June quarter results.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 21, 2026 12:06 PM IST
Paytm stock in flip-flop mode as board defers bonus issue of sharesPaytm shares were in a flip-flop mode during the highly volatile trading session today.

Shares of One 97 Communications commonly referred to as Paytm were trading 3% lower on Tuesday amid the board of the firm deciding not to proceed with the bonus issue of shares. The board of the firm said it would focus on further compounding growth and profitability for shareholder value creation. On July 15, the Paytm operator had said that its board would consider a bonus issue of shares along with the June quarter results.

Advertisement

However, the results were announced on July 20 with no announcement of the bonus issue of shares. 

Paytm shares were in a flip-flop mode during the highly volatile trading session today. The stock, which rose nearly 2.58% to Rs 1382.90 in early deals today, fell 2.91% to Rs 1308.75 in the afternoon session. 

ALSO READ: Paytm Q1 reviews: Net profit jumps 79%, here's what brokerages say 

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 84,573 crore. The stock reached a record high of Rs 1407 on July 15, 2026. 

Total 4.04 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 54.31 crore. Paytm stock has gained 30% in a year and risen 21% in a month. The stock has a beta of 1.57, indicating high volatility in a year.

Advertisement

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Paytm stands at 70.6, signaling it's trading in the overbought territory. Shares of Paytm are trading higher than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 5 day and 10 day moving averages.

On Monday, after market hours, the digital payment firm announced a 79% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 220 crore, led by sustained momentum in its payments business, merchant subscriptions and financial services distribution.

The fintech company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 123 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit increased from Rs 183 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter. 

Advertisement

Revenue from operations climbed 28% year-on-year to Rs 2,448 crore during the April-June quarter, compared with Rs 1,918 crore in the same period last year. Total income rose to Rs 2,630 crore from Rs 2,159 crore, reflecting broad-based business growth across key segments.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 21, 2026 12:01 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today