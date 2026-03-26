Gold, silver rates on March 26: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on March 26, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.
As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹14,668 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,446 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,50,100 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.
Gold prices in major cities (per gram)
|City
|24K Gold (₹)
|22K Gold (₹)
|18K Gold (₹)
|Delhi
|14,683
|13,461
|11,017
|Mumbai
|14,668
|13,446
|11,002
|Kolkata
|14,668
|13,446
|11,002
|Chennai
|14,838
|13,601
|11,351
It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import duties, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp price corrections.
Silver prices in major cities
Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.
|City
|Silver (₹ per 10 gram)
|Silver (₹ per kg)
|Delhi
|2,501
|2,50,100
|Mumbai
|2,501
|2,50,100
|Kolkata
|2,501
|2,50,100
|Chennai
|2,601
|2,60,100
MCX closing prices (last trading session on March 25, 2026)
On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver futures saw a sharp rebound as gold traded above ₹1.43 lakh and silver went up by 4.6 per cent to cross ₹2.34 lakh per kg on the back of a weaker US dollar, decreased tensions in the Middle East and cooling inflation expectations.
|Commodity
|Price (MCX)
|Change
|Gold
|₹1,43,741
|Slightly higher
|Silver
|₹2,34,250
|Slightly higher
Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.