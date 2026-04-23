India's second-biggest software services exporter Infosys announced a final dividend of Rs 25 per share for FY2025-2026 on Thursday. Infosys said the record date for determining eligible shareholders is June 10, 2026, while the dividend will be paid on June 25, 2026.

The IT major also reported a 27.8 percent rise in March quarter net profit on Thursday. Net profit rose to Rs 8501 crore in Q4 compared with Rs 6654 crore in the December 2025 quarter. Revenue rose 2% to Rs 46,402 crore in Q4 against Rs 45,479 Cr (QoQ).

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On a year-on-year basis, consolidated net profit rose 20.87 per cent to Rs 8,501 crore in Q4 against Rs 7,033 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 13.38 per cent on a YoY basis to Rs 46,402 crore in the last quarter from Rs 40,925 crore in the year-ago period, showing steady business momentum.

In dollar terms, Q4 revenues came at $5,040 million, rising 4.1% year on year in constant currency. Q4 operating margin came at 20.9%.

“We delivered a resilient performance in FY 26 with growth of 3.1% with strong large deal wins of $14.9

billion, reflecting the robustness of our enterprise AI value proposition and market share gains in large

transformation opportunities. The simplicity and strength of our AI services strategy across six areas is

gaining traction in the market further strengthened by strong ecosystem AI partnerships enabling clients

to get value from AI”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

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The Q4 earnings announcement was made after market hours today. Infosys shares closed 2.04 per cent lower at Rs 1,242.60 on BSE. Market cap of the IT firm stood at Rs 5.03 lakh crore.