Gold slips ₹10, silver rises ₹100 on March 25; bullion prices stay volatile amid global cues

Gold prices edged lower while silver moved higher in early trade on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, reflecting mixed global signals, currency fluctuations, and domestic demand trends. According to GoodReturns data, the price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹10, with 10 grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,42,900, while silver gained ₹100 to ₹2,35,100 per kilogram.

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Precious metal prices in India continue to be influenced by international bullion rates, the US dollar movement, inflation concerns, and seasonal jewellery demand. Gold and silver remain key assets in the Indian market, both for investment and cultural purposes, especially during weddings and festive buying.

Gold prices on March 25, 2026

The price of 24K gold stood at ₹1,42,900 per 10 grams in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while Chennai recorded a higher rate of ₹1,44,550 per 10 grams. In Delhi, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,43,050 per 10 grams.

For 22-carat gold, the price declined by ₹10 to ₹1,30,990 per 10 grams in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while Chennai quoted ₹1,32,490. In Delhi, 22K gold was priced at ₹1,31,140 per 10 grams.

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On a per-gram basis, 24K gold in India was trading near ₹15,966, while 22K gold was around ₹14,365 per gram. In Delhi, rates were slightly higher at about ₹15,981 per gram for 24K and ₹14,650 per gram for 22K gold.

Silver prices on March 25, 2026

Silver prices rose marginally, with one kilogram priced at ₹2,35,100 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. In Chennai, silver was higher at ₹2,49,900 per kg. The rate of Silver 999 was around ₹2,750 per 10 grams in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

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Silver prices remain sensitive to global industrial demand in addition to investment buying, making the metal more volatile compared to gold.

Global cues keep bullion volatile

Analysts said bullion prices remain unstable due to mixed geopolitical signals and uncertain global economic conditions. In international markets, spot gold traded near $4,423 per ounce, while silver hovered around $69 per ounce after recent fluctuations.

Traders noted that recent price stability follows buying at lower levels after a sharp correction, but volatility may continue in the near term as investors track interest-rate expectations, currency movements, and global risk sentiment.

(With agency inputs)