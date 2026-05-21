Gold, Silver rates on May 21: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on May 21, 2026 remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

Advertisement

As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,944 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,615 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,85,000 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,959 14,630 Mumbai 15,993 14,660 Kolkata 15,993 14,660 Chennai 16,090 14,749

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

Advertisement

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,850 2,85,000 Mumbai 2,850 2,85,000 Kolkata 2,850 2,85,000 Chennai 2,849 2,84,900

Check the latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on May 20, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled higher at ₹1,59,419 per 10 gram on Wednesday. Silver faced some selling, with MCX prices falling nearly 0.13% to ₹2,73,900 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (June futures) ₹1,59,419 per 10 gm Up 0.63% Silver (July futures) ₹2,73,900 per kg Down 0.13%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.

