Gold, silver rates today (May 3, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on May 3, 2026 remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,273per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,835 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,55,100 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

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Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,093 13,835 11,320 Mumbai 15,093 13,835 11,320 Chennai 15,273 14,000 11,680 Kolkata 15,093 13,835 11,320

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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Check latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10 gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,551 2,55,100 Mumbai 2,650 2,55,100 Chennai 2,700 2,,70,000 Kolkata 2,551 2,55,100

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on March 20, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled slightly higher at ₹1,51,363 on Friday. Silver also rose, with MCX prices rising 0.49% to ₹2,47,500 per kg, though physical market rates were slightly higher at about ₹2,27,960.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold ₹1,51,363 Up 0.01% Silver ₹2,47,500 Up 0.49%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.