Gold, silver, stocks or cash? Why a multi-asset strategy is the smartest move right now

With gold and silver surging, equities hitting fresh highs, and global uncertainty rattling markets, investors are increasingly unsure where to allocate their money. Should they buy more stocks? Hold cash? Move to gold or silver? According to market experts, the worst mistake investors can make today is trying to pick a single winning asset. Instead, they argue, the smartest defence in a volatile world is multi-asset diversification.

Alok Jain, founder of Weekend Investing, outlined this in a detailed analysis comparing Indian equities, US equities, gold, silver and cash (or debt). “One of the most asked questions in investing is: where should I be invested today?” he said. “But the problem begins when investors try to concentrate everything in one asset class. That’s where most people go wrong.”

Jain explained that young investors often chase “what is working right now,” jumping from one overheated asset to another—buying at the peaks, panicking at declines, and locking in avoidable losses. This behaviour, driven by fear and FOMO, leads to exactly the opposite of long-term wealth creation.

Instead, he argues, a structured, uncomplicated, multi-asset plan not only delivers higher long-term returns but dramatically lowers anxiety, volatility and emotional decision-making. His 20-year back-tested study shows why.

Using data from October 2005 to October 2025, Jain compared the long-term performance of each asset class:

Gold: +1,666% (15.2% CAGR)

Silver: +1,188% (13.6% CAGR)

Indian equities (Nifty 50): +993% (12.6% CAGR)

US equities (S&P 500 in INR): +980% (12.8% CAGR)

Debt: +307%

But the most striking result came from a simple diversified portfolio:

25% Indian equity, 25% US equity, 15% gold, 15% silver, 20% debt — rebalanced monthly.

This portfolio delivered 13.4% CAGR with exceptionally low volatility. “COVID looks like a blip in this chart,” Jain noted. “2008 is barely visible. The line just goes smoothly upward.”

Lower Volatility, Higher Staying Power

The diversified portfolio’s maximum drawdown was just 20%, compared with:

Indian equity: –55%

Silver: –57%

US equity: –41%

Gold: –25%

Even more telling, 93% of the time, the diversified portfolio stayed within a 5% drawdown. That stability, Jain said, is what keeps investors from panicking and allows compounding to work uninterrupted.

Volatility numbers further underline the point:

Indian equity: 6%

US equity: 4%

Gold: 4.9%

Silver: 8.9%

Diversified combo: 3%

Sharpe ratios (return per unit of risk) were the strongest for the diversified portfolio at 37%, far above equities or commodities individually.

Works globally

Jain referenced a DSP Netra study showing that multi-asset strategies outperformed or matched equities across countries including China, Thailand, Japan, Pakistan, the US and the UK—always with far lower volatility.

The Real Investor Advantage: Simplicity

Jain says investors often avoid simple strategies because they “look too easy.” But simplicity is what increases discipline.

“You eliminate prediction,” he says. “No guessing interest rates, election outcomes or gold cycles. You just follow the framework. And that’s what actually works.”

What investors should understand

In today’s environment—geopolitical uncertainty, inflationary pressures, volatile equity valuations—experts say the question isn’t whether to choose gold, silver or equities. It’s whether investors can build a plan that keeps them invested through every cycle.

“The magic lies in balance,” Jain concludes. “Weakness in one asset is offset by strength in another. That stability keeps you in the game. And staying in the game is what creates long-term wealth.”

