Bhavish Aggarwal sells 2.62 crore equity shares in Ola Electric; details here

Ola Electric Mobility’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, sold over 2.62 crore equity shares of the company through a bulk deal, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Bulk deal disclosures show that Aggarwal offloaded a total of 2,62,56,748 equity shares at an average price of ₹34.99 per share. The transaction was executed in a single block on December 16 and involved a partial monetisation of the promoter’s personal shareholding.

In an official statement, Ola Electric clarified that the share sale was a one-time move aimed at repaying a promoter-level loan. “The founder-promoter has undertaken a limited monetisation of a small portion of his personal stake to fully repay a promoter-level loan amounting to Rs 260 crore,” the company said. It added that the transaction was carried out entirely at the promoter’s personal level.

The company further disclosed that following the repayment, all previously pledged shares—representing about 3.93 per cent of the equity—will be fully released. Post the transaction, the promoter group’s stake in Ola Electric will stand at close to 34 per cent.

Ola Electric emphasised that the transaction does not signal any reduction in promoter commitment or confidence in the company’s long-term prospects. “There is no dilution of promoter control or change in long-term conviction. This step has been taken to eliminate promoter pledges, which can otherwise create avoidable risk and volatility in the stock,” the company said.

The management reiterated that maintaining a zero-pledge structure is central to the founder’s philosophy. “It is part of the founder’s conviction that Ola Electric should operate without any pledge overhang and with fully unwound leverage. The transaction will have no impact on the company’s operations, governance framework, or strategic direction,” the statement added.

As per shareholding data for the quarter ended September 2025, promoters and the promoter group held a 36.78 per cent stake in Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, according to information available on the BSE.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric shares witnessed sharp selling pressure following the disclosure. The stock closed at Rs 34.50 on Tuesday, down 7.73 per cent from its previous close.