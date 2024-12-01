How mutual fund investments can help finance your wedding

Weddings are among the most cherished milestones in life, but they can also be one of the most financially demanding. With costs for venues, catering, décor, and attire soaring, it’s no surprise that any woman planning her dream wedding might feel the financial strain. Fortunately, mutual fund investments, with their potential for growth and flexibility, offer a promising solution to manage these expenses effectively.

Priyanka Bhatia, co-founder of Women on Wealth, said that the Indian wedding industry is one of the largest in the world, estimated to be worth over $50 billion, and is growing at an annual rate of 20-25%. An average upper-middle-class Indian wedding can cost anywhere between Rs 25–40 lakh, while luxury weddings easily cross the Rs 1 crore mark. For many, this is equivalent to a significant chunk of lifetime savings or even leads to debt. "However, with financial planning and disciplined investment, you can achieve your dream wedding without compromising your long-term financial goals. Mutual funds provide an excellent avenue for those looking to grow their money while keeping it accessible for big life events like weddings," she added.

Mutual funds offer women the ability to plan for wedding expenses systematically. Through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans), even modest monthly contributions can grow significantly over time thanks to compounding. For example, investing Rs 10,000 monthly in an equity mutual fund for five years with an average return of 12% could yield approximately Rs 8 lakh, covering a significant portion of wedding expenses.

Bhatia says, "Mutual funds provide diverse options for women with varying timelines and risk appetites—equity funds for long-term goals and debt or hybrid funds for shorter durations. Additionally, their liquidity ensures women can access funds for staggered wedding payments, such as venue bookings and jewellery purchases. Compared to traditional instruments like fixed deposits, mutual funds often provide better post-tax returns, making them a tax-efficient choice for wedding planning."

How to plan your wedding expenses

To begin, women should set a realistic wedding budget, accounting for inflation and dividing costs into smaller goals like venue bookings or attire. Choosing the right mutual funds is crucial: equity funds are ideal for weddings five or more years away, while debt or hybrid funds suit shorter timelines.

Starting early allows women to maximise compounding benefits, even with small investments. Regularly reviewing and adjusting the portfolio ensures the fund stays aligned with wedding goals, allowing for safer investments as the date nears. With mutual funds, women can confidently take charge of their finances and turn their dream wedding into reality.

"There is a proper step-by-step methodology to hand-pick good-quality mutual funds. It is unnecessary to depend on a broker, advisor, father, friend, or colleague to make investment decisions. By becoming financially educated, one can independently select high-quality investments, grow their money, and fund their wedding expenses without outside reliance," said Bhatia.

While mutual funds are a great tool for wedding planning, understanding how they work is essential to maximising their benefits. Financial literacy helps individuals make informed investment decisions, supporting both immediate goals, like weddings, and long-term financial security.

There are online platforms available that offer online courses that educate one on investing, financial independence, and wealth creation. These resources equip one with the knowledge to manage their finances and make smart choices, including investments in mutual funds.

This way, with thoughtful planning and the right mutual fund investments, financing your dream wedding can become a reality without financial stress.