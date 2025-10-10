How to crack the money maze: Two experts share sustainable habits to match investment logic

As India’s middle class navigates rising costs and financial uncertainty, Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik and Value Research founder Dhirendra Kumar represent two complementary schools of financial thought — one rooted in personal money habits, the other in disciplined investing. Together, their insights offer a roadmap to financial freedom in a fast-changing economy.

Kaushik’s viral thread on X (formerly Twitter) lays out eight essential money skills for building lasting wealth — principles that go beyond budgeting and into behavioral finance. His mantra is straightforward: automate, save, invest, and stay consistent. “Automate your money,” he says, reminding followers that wealth grows quietly when systems replace emotion. From automated savings to SIPs and bill payments, Kaushik believes consistency is the foundation of success.

His next two lessons stress protection and prudence — building an emergency fund equal to at least six months of expenses, and eliminating high-interest debt. “Kill bad debt before it kills you,” he warns, urging young earners to steer clear of credit card rollovers and lifestyle loans that silently drain wealth.

Kaushik’s middle principles — start a side hustle, grab opportunities early, and build on strengths — reflect his growth-oriented mindset. Whether it’s a freelance skill, a digital venture, or a passion project, he says that every new income stream adds both security and confidence. “You work not just for money, but for freedom,” Kaushik notes, emphasizing that financial independence often starts with multiple income sources.

His final lessons move from math to mindset — choose your partner wisely and align financial goals. Kaushik believes shared money values are the bedrock of long-term peace. “Money harmony in relationships matters as much as market returns,” he writes. His approach, grounded in human behavior, turns finance into a life skill, not just a numbers game.

While Kaushik’s focus is habit-driven, Dhirendra Kumar approaches wealth from a macro and market perspective. He believes that true financial literacy begins with understanding inflation and compounding. With inflation averaging 6% annually, Kumar argues that investors must target 12% post-tax returns to double purchasing power over two decades.

His illustration is simple but powerful: Rs 10 lakh kept in a savings account at 3.5% grows to Rs 16.5 lakh in 15 years. The same sum, invested in an index fund averaging 12%, compounds to ₹55 lakh — proving that saving alone can’t create wealth; investing can.

Kumar balances ambition with realism. “Entrepreneurship can create vast wealth, but not everyone is built for that risk,” he says. For most, long-term, disciplined equity investing remains the surest path to prosperity. He also advises prioritizing loan repayment when borrowing costs exceed expected investment returns, but continuing to invest when returns comfortably outpace interest rates.

For legacy building, Kumar recommends a 60:40 equity-debt allocation, adjusting gradually with age and risk appetite. And like Kaushik, he cautions against lifestyle inflation, urging investors to reinvest every salary increment rather than upgrade consumption.

Both experts converge on a common principle — financial success is behavioral before it’s mathematical. Kaushik champions daily discipline, while Kumar emphasizes patience and compounding. Their combined message offers India’s young earners a sustainable formula for wealth: automate money habits, avoid bad debt, invest early, and stay consistent.

Because in today’s economy, cracking the money maze isn’t about chasing returns — it’s about mastering the rhythm of clarity, consistency, and compounding.

