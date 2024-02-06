I’m 40 and want to look at investment options beyond PPF and LIC. Where should I invest?

Could you please guide me on the investment plans (like mutual bonds, SIP, etc) apart from PPF, LIC, etc? I’m 40 years old and looking for some good plans.

Name withheld

Reply by Raj Khosla, Founder and MD -MyMoneyMantra.com

At the age of 40, you’ve reached a significant milestone in your life, and it’s crucial to re-evaluate your investment approach. While traditional channels such as Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) plans have been popular options, there are numerous other avenues that could potentially earn higher returns.

Further, a clearly defined investment strategy will help you to achieve financial and investment goals. Factors like age, capital, risk tolerance and time horizon, helps in asset allocation and suggesting good plans for investment.

While you are investing in PPF and LIC, consider diversified mutual funds for long-term growth. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in equity funds can help you invest regularly, minimise risk and maximise returns in long term.

Additionally, explore debt mutual funds for stability and creation of emergency funds. Mutual funds offer liquidity, professional management and involve market linked risks.

Real estate can physically secure your lifetime savings and can offer an appreciable return if chosen wisely. This investment type is not just about buying a property and renting it out, but it opens gateways for other investment subcategories such as commercial, residential, retail, and industrial real estate.

Fixed Deposits (FD) in banks, although traditional, should not be overlooked. Offering guaranteed returns and capital safety, it’s a secure investment avenue, especially for conservative investors. Beside, for retirement purpose, the National Pension Scheme (NPS) can provide tax benefits and stable retirement income.

The mantra to successful investing lies in diversification, which spreads the risk over a variety of investment options. Understand your financial goals, risk-appetite and choose wisely. The age of 40 signifies the ideal time to step out of your comfort zone and explore wider horizons, ensuring a comfortable future. Remember, the bottom line of all investment decisions should be informed conclusions, careful financial planning and patient waiting!

