Federal Bank introduces new RuPay-enabled NCMC wallet debit cards. Here is how to activate it

Private sector lender Federal Bank has launched NCMC-integrated debit cards. National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) is a feature introduced on RuPay contactless debit card that allows cardholders to make payments across NCMC-enabled terminals at metro stations, buses, etc., in an offline mode within a fraction of a second, just by tapping the card on the card reader.

NCMC has multiple functions, including stored value payments (currently up to Rs 2,000 and subject to change as prescribed by RBI from time to time) to simplify travel across different modes by digitising payment.

“Federal Bank RuPay Debit Card holders can now use their debit cards for offline payments at transit operators. The NCMC is poised to revolutionise how citizens navigate urban transportation networks across the country. To enhance convenience and efficiency, the NCMC introduces a unified approach to travel, simplifying the commuting experience for millions,” said Chitrabhanu KG, SVP and Country Head- Retail Assets and Cards at Federal Bank.

Also read: Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal dips, down 1.01% YTD

Also read: Are ULIPs the right choice for a 30-year-old juggling parenthood & future child planning?

Also read: When markets are soaring, value investing tends to perform well, says Chintan Haria of ICICI Prudential AMC

To activate the NCMC functionality and to start using the card for offline transactions, the cardholder is required to enable the “contactless feature” either through Mobile banking, Internet banking or IVR.

Post enablement, visit the customer care desk of Metro station and initiate the activation and money load transaction.

Money can be loaded into the card through cash or the existing savings account at the metro counter. After loading money, the customer can just tap the card at the entry and exit of the terminal and unveil the convenience of travelling without purchasing a ticket separately.

When tapping the card, the amount debited/available will be displayed on the metro terminal screen.