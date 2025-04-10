Indian graduates in UK can now claim Rs 2.68 lakh rental support while job hunting; check details

Finding a job after graduation can be one of the most challenging phases in a student’s journey —especially for international students studying far from home. With rising living costs and rental rates in the UK adding to the pressure, Indian graduates often find themselves in a financial limbo after completing their courses.

To help ease this transition, student housing platform University Living has teamed up with health and insurtech firm Flashaid to launch a new initiative called Uni Extended Stay. This programme is designed to provide rental and medical support to Indian students in the UK as they bridge the gap between graduation and employment.

What is Uni Extended Stay?

Launched in April 2025, Uni Extended Stay offers financial assistance of up to £2,400 (approximately ₹2.68 lakh) to eligible Indian graduates over a six-month period. The goal is to ensure that students don’t lose access to stable housing while they search for jobs in the UK.

This support comes at a time when rental prices in major UK cities continue to surge, making it increasingly difficult for graduates to afford accommodation without a steady income.

What’s included in the package?

The rental support is distributed in two phases:

Phase 1 (First 3 months): 50% rent coverage, up to £300 per month (₹33,500)

Phase 2 (Next 3 months): 80% rent coverage, up to £500 per month (₹55,800)

But the benefits go beyond just rent. Enrolled students will also receive:

Access to £400 (Rs 44,600) worth of additional healthcare services in India

Free teleconsultation and mental health support

One free flight ticket back to India

Insurance cover of up to ₹2 lakh

The complete package is priced at £799 (roughly ₹89,100), inclusive of all taxes.

Who can apply?

To qualify for the scheme, students must meet the following criteria:

Must be an Indian national

Enrolled in a course longer than six months in the UK

Accommodation must be booked through University Living

Full payment of £799 must be made before departing from India

Additionally, to claim the rental benefit, students must:

Have graduated with at least 70%

Be unemployed at the time of application

Provide required documents, including:

University-issued certificate confirming unemployment

Registration with job agencies

Proof of job applications and interview responses

Note: Students who fail to meet the academic threshold or are unemployed due to visa/legal issues or voluntary resignation are not eligible for rental support.

There is no limit on the number of students who can sign up for this product.

Rising rents: A growing concern for students

Rental costs in UK cities have steadily climbed, putting additional financial stress on international graduates. University Living reports the following average monthly rents in key student hubs:

London: £900–£1,200 (Rs 1–1.34 lakh)

Birmingham: £700–£1,000 (Rs 78,000–1.12 lakh)

Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow: £500–£800 (Rs 56,000–89,000)

In this landscape, structured aid such as Uni Extended Stay could make a big difference in keeping students housed and financially stable.

How to apply

Flashaid will manage all rental reimbursement claims via a dedicated online portal:

> https://www.universityliving.com/UES

Applicants must upload the necessary documents and meet eligibility conditions to start receiving benefits.

