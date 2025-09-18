IT pay hikes are fake progress: CA reveals gold crushed salaries in just 10 years

An 8% salary hike sounds good—until you realize inflation pushed your expenses up 12%. For IT workers, says CA and wealth educator Meenal Goel, that gap is becoming impossible to ignore.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Goel highlighted the growing mismatch between salaries and rising living costs. She pointed to the IT sector, where entry-level pay barely moved in a decade—inch­ing from ₹3 lakh in 2012 to just ₹3.6 lakh by 2022—while CEO compensation ballooned many times over.

“Even today, most IT employees talk about single-digit hikes while their rent, groceries, and lifestyle costs keep rising in double digits,” Goel wrote.

With incomes lagging inflation, many are turning to assets like gold for stability.

Historically, gold has not only beaten inflation but also offered protection in times of uncertainty. In India, its price has nearly doubled over the last decade—outpacing the salary growth of mid-level IT professionals.

Goel stressed that in this environment, investing is no longer a luxury. “While salaries struggle to keep pace with inflation, investments are the only way to bridge the widening gap between what you earn and what you spend,” she said.

Her advice echoes a broader reality: relying solely on paychecks is no longer sustainable, and wealth creation now depends on disciplined asset allocation.