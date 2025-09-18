'I earn less than those I lead': Redditors reveal harsh truth of India’s salary game

A senior analyst at an Indian IT services firm was stunned to discover that two junior team members reporting to him were earning significantly more—despite having less experience and fewer responsibilities.

The revelation, shared on the subreddit Indian Workplace, has ignited a larger debate around pay disparity, negotiation culture, and how compensation is often shaped more by timing and previous employers than by skills or seniority.

The analyst explained that his own salary had seemed competitive when he joined—an 85% jump from his previous role. But he later learned that his juniors, who came from firms offering higher base salaries, secured 30–40% more than he did. The discrepancy, he said, wasn’t just numbers—it felt like a disregard for the complexity of his work, heavier responsibilities, and the stress he carries daily.

“I contribute more, take greater ownership—and yet, earn less than those I lead,” he wrote.

Too cautious to confront HR directly, he feared being labeled a complainer. The Reddit community responded with practical advice.

One popular response urged him to request a “market correction,” backed by hard data and a clear record of achievements. Others shared personal experiences, warning that effort alone rarely leads to fair pay unless it's paired with negotiation or a strategic job switch.

"Always keep asking, and switch if they do not match or agree," one commenter advised bluntly.

Another noted, “I’m working three projects for ₹25K. A colleague with a lighter load gets ₹38K—and support for higher studies. It feels unfair and demotivating.”

Some warned against confronting HR too early. Instead, they suggested testing the waters by discussing market trends in a one-on-one with his manager and quietly lining up external offers before making a move.

Ultimately, the message was clear: merit matters—but only when paired with strategy. Those who don't negotiate, lose.