LIC policy revival scheme 2025: Up to 30% late fee waiver on lapsed policies till Oct 17

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced a nationwide 'Special Revival Campaign' to help policyholders revive their lapsed insurance policies. The campaign will run from August 18 to October 17, 2025, covering individual lapsed policies that are eligible for revival.

As part of the initiative, LIC is offering concessions on late fees of up to 30%, subject to a maximum of ₹5,000, depending on the premium amount. For micro insurance plans, the concession will be a 100% waiver of late fees.

According to LIC, policies can be revived within five years from the date of the first unpaid premium, provided they meet the policy’s terms and conditions. Only policies that are within the premium-paying term and not yet matured are eligible. However, the revival will be subject to normal medical and health requirements, with no concessions in that regard.

The campaign aims to support policyholders who may have defaulted on payments due to financial or personal difficulties. “Policies must be kept in force to ensure full insurance benefits. Reviving an old policy not only restores insurance cover but also strengthens financial security for families,” LIC said in its release.

Policyholders are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-period opportunity to secure their insurance coverage and protect the well-being of their loved ones.

For further details, customers can visit [www.licindia.in](http://www.licindia.in) or contact the LIC Central Office in Mumbai.