'Meri toh mahine ki Rs 1 lakh ki SIP hai...': Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta feels Delhi residents need a new investing flex

With India's shift towards financialisation, the new indicator of wealth in Delhi should not be property but the size of one’s monthly SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) investments, feels Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

"Once upon a time in Delhi NCR, where I come from, the measure of wealth was how many properties you owned — one plot here, a flat there, or perhaps an office space nearby," Gupta wrote in a post on X. But times are changing.

“I would love to hear young people say, ‘Meri toh mahine ki 1L ki SIP hai, what about you?’” she added, suggesting that SIP investments should now be the status symbol for India’s younger generation as they embrace more modern financial tools to build wealth.

For Gupta, SIPs have long been a cornerstone of her financial planning advice. She consistently encourages her followers to invest a portion of their earnings in mutual funds through SIPs.

Earlier this year, Gupta shared a video backstage at Shark Tank India, where she urged staff members to start investing through SIPs.

“This conversation is a reminder of how many people still need to learn about the power of mutual funds and start investing,” she said, highlighting the importance of spreading financial literacy.

Gupta’s passion for mutual funds and structured investment planning extends beyond SIPs.

In July 2024, she introduced the concept of “dal-chawal” funds, which she describes as broad-based mutual funds that should make up 80% of a portfolio. These are steady, all-weather investments that span multiple sectors and provide long-term stability.

Gupta mentioned funds like balanced advantage and aggressive hybrid types as examples, calling them “forever funds” for any well-rounded portfolio.