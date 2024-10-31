More than 50% of total MF AUM comes from just three states

More than half or 56 per cent of the total mutual funds assets under management (MF AUM) comes from just three states in India as per AMFI September 2024 data. Maharashtra has the highest AUM among all the states, followed by Delhi and Gujarat.

Maharashtra contributed Rs 27.49 lakh crore of the total MF AUM of Rs 67.09 lakh crore as of September 2024. This was followed by Delhi (Rs 5.49 lakh crore) and Gujarat (Rs 4.82 lakh crore).

Next highest MF assets were contributed by Karnataka with Rs 4.71 lakh crore and West Bengal with Rs 3.45 lakh crore.

Talking about equity assets, Maharashtra derived the highest equity assets in the country of Rs 11.82 lakh crore or 43 per cent of its total assets from equity funds.

Gujarat and Karnataka occupied the next two spots with equity AUM of Rs 3.47 lakh crore AUM and Rs 3.30 lakh crore, respectively.

Percentage wise, Tripura saw about 92 per cent of its total AUM coming from equity funds. Behind it were Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands with 91 per cent of their assets coming from equity funds. So, one can conclude that most investors in these states prefer to invest in equity.

As per AMFI data, overall equity AUM stood at Rs 30.65 lakh crore in September 2024.

When it comes to non-equity assets which include AUM of debt funds, international funds and gold ETFs, Maharashtra, New Delhi and Karnataka were the leaders in the non-equity AUM category.

Maharashtra had the highest non-equity AUM of Rs 15.67 lakh crore. It derived 57 per cent of its total assets from these funds.

New Delhi came second with non-equity AUM of Rs 2.36 lakh crore while Karnataka rounded off the top three with non-equity AUM of Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

Gujarat and Tamil Nadu were next with non-equity AUM of Rs 1.35 lakh crore and Rs 1.04 lakh crore, respectively.

In terms of percentage of non-equity assets to the total AUM, Maharashtra and New Delhi topped the list with non-equity schemes forming 57 per cent and 43 per cent of their AUM, respectively. Haryana was at the third spot with 37 per cent of its AUM coming from non-equity assets.

Overall, non-equity AUM stood at Rs 36.53 lakh crore as per AMFI data.

Let us look at the table to know more: