NFOs next week: ICICI Prudential MF to float energy theme fund, Shriram AMC to open growth liquid fund

The market has been seeing a number new fund offers in the past few months. Asset management companies introduce new mutual funds through a process known as a new fund offer (NFO) to raise capital from investors.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has declared the launch of ICICI Prudential Energy Opportunities Fund, which is an open-ended equity scheme that will predominantly invest in the energy theme. The fund will open next week on July 2 and close on July 16, 2024.

The energy theme covers various sectors such as oil & gas, bioenergy value chains, lubricants, and more. The investment scheme offers the flexibility to allocate funds across different segments of the energy value chains.

In its official statement for the investors, the AMC said it aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity- related instruments of companies engaged in or benefiting from the growth in traditional and new energy industries/sectors, as well as allied businesses.

The scheme will be managed by Sankaran Naren and Nitya Mishra, and the benchmark for the scheme will be Nifty Energy TRI.

Sankaran Naren, ED & CIO of ICICI Prudential AMC, said: “Energy is the cornerstone of industrial growth and economic development. With the ongoing transition towards renewable energy and the government’s focus on achieving net-zero emissions, the energy theme offers significant growth potential. Through this scheme, investors can gain access to a diversified portfolio of companies across the energy value chain.” Adding further on valuations and recent performance.”

“Although Nifty Energy Index has outperformed the broader market recently, the valuations remain reasonable, and investors may consider this scheme from a long-term perspective,” Naren said.



Shriram AMC's growth liquid fund

Shriram AMC will be launching Shriram Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF (Growth), an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund, tracking the Nifty 1D Rate Index, on July 1, 2024 till July 3, 2024. The Growth plan will offer compounded returns without daily tracking of fractional dividends, with capital gains tax applied only upon redemption.

The Shriram Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF (Growth) provides investors with easy cash management with high liquidity, relatively low interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk. They can earn higher returns by investing their idle cash in this ETF seamlessly through their demat account, instead of leaving it in their savings account.

The Growth plan delivers compounding of returns without the need to track daily fractional dividends, with capital gains tax being applicable only on redemption. Returns can easily be tracked through the growth NAV published daily on www.shriramamc.in/SNifty1dETF.

The fund has lower interest rate volatility as it invests only in the overnight money market, with lower risk due to just a one day exposure to liquid instruments backed by government securities.

In short, the USP of the Shriram NIFTY 1D Liquid ETF (Growth) includes the upside of higher returns vs. savings, seamless cash management with margin pledge, and Price appreciation in NAV with Growth plan. The minimum subscription during the NFO is Rs 1,000 or multiples thereof, and the fund managers will be Deepak Ramaraju and Gargi Bhattacharyya Banerjee.

“At Shriram AMC, we are constantly striving to innovate and provide investment products that fit the changing demands of today’s clients. With the introduction of the Shriram Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF (Growth), we offer an effective cash management vehicle that combines the advantages of better returns, higher liquidity and relatively lower risk,” said Kartik Jain, MD & CEO, Shriram AMC.

This ETF is ideal for investors wishing to increase their returns on idle capital while reducing risk by investing in stable and secure overnight products, Jain said.

“Active traders will get the added benefit of margin pledge. Given the present financial landscape’s growing desire for flexible and secure investment solutions, we believe this fund will play an important role in assisting clients in meeting their financial objectives,” he added.

