'No shortcuts, only strategy': CA shares 7-step blueprint for financial freedom in just 5 years

Most people assume financial freedom is a distant dream, something that takes 20–30 years of hard work, savings, and traditional investing. But Chartered Accountant Nithin Kaushik believes the timeline can be drastically shortened — to as little as five to seven years — if approached strategically.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushik broke down his practical blueprint. Instead of chasing crores, he urges people to redefine financial freedom and build it systematically.

1. Define your financial freedom number

Financial freedom is not about how much you earn, but about covering your monthly expenses without relying on a job.

Example: If your expenses are ₹35,000/month, your target is to generate ₹35,000/month in passive or semi-passive income.

Once this threshold is met, you’re financially free — regardless of whether you earn ₹50,000 or ₹5 lakh per month.

2. Diversify beyond salary

Relying solely on a paycheck is risky. Kaushik emphasizes creating multiple income streams as a safety net. Options include:

Freelancing or consulting in your area of expertise

Starting a small service-based business

Rental income from property

Dividend-paying stocks

Digital products like e-books, templates, or online courses

The idea: If one stream dries up, others can keep you afloat.

3. Treat skills as wealth machine

“You can’t save your way to freedom. You have to earn more,” Kaushik writes. To accelerate income growth, identify skills that are in demand:

Tech: Coding, AI tools, web/app design

Marketing: Ads, content creation, brand growth

Finance: Tax planning, investing advice

Operations: Automation, process improvement

Once learned, these skills can be monetized through freelancing, product creation, or even scaling into a business.

4. Beware the lifestyle trap

A common mistake is expanding lifestyle as income grows — buying a bigger car, a new home, or adding unnecessary subscriptions. This eats into savings and delays financial freedom. Kaushik advises: hold expenses steady while income rises. The widening gap between earnings and expenses becomes your investable surplus.

5. Invest surplus wisely

Surplus income should not sit idle. Smart, consistent investing accelerates compounding. Kaushik recommends:

Index funds or ETFs for steady, diversified growth

Blue-chip dividend stocks for reliable payouts

Debt funds or fixed deposits for stability and safety

Reinvesting returns helps build momentum toward the freedom number faster.

6. Learn money like your life depends on it

Financial literacy is non-negotiable. “The more you understand, the fewer mistakes you’ll make,” Kaushik notes. He suggests continuous self-education via:

Books on investing and personal finance

Podcasts and YouTube channels

Online courses and communities

Relying on external advisors without personal knowledge can lead to costly mistakes.

7. The hard truth: No shortcuts

Kaushik stresses that this is not about luck or quick hacks. Financial freedom requires daily discipline — building skills, creating value, and reinvesting diligently for 5-7 years.

The reward? A future where your bills are covered without depending on your boss or a paycheck.

CA Nithin Kaushik’s framework shifts the focus from chasing huge salaries or “get-rich-quick” schemes to a more practical, structured approach. By defining personal financial goals, building multiple income streams, investing surplus wisely, and staying disciplined, he believes anyone — regardless of age — can compress the journey to financial freedom into just a few years.