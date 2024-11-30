PAN 2.0: How to submit details online to get the upgraded PAN card

PAN 2.0: The Income Tax Department has launched PAN 2.0 to improve the efficiency of assigning and maintaining Permanent Account Numbers (PAN). This initiative is designed to enhance convenience and security by providing e-PAN cards with a QR code to applicants' registered email IDs at no charge. A nominal fee is required for a physical PAN card. It is important to note that existing PAN cards will remain valid even without the QR code.

The PAN 2.0 Project is an e-Governance project of the Income Tax Department aimed at re-engineering the business processes related to taxpayer registration services. The project's objective is to improve the quality of PAN services by incorporating the latest technology.

As part of this project, ITD is consolidating all processes related to PAN allotment, updating, and corrections. TAN related services are also being merged into this project. In addition, online PAN validation services will be provided to user agencies such as financial institutions, banks, government agencies, central and state government departments, etc.

Discovering PAN 2.0 and navigating the process of applying for and obtaining your PAN card electronically is covered in details below. An easy step-by-step guide on how to apply for PAN 2.0 online and receive it directly to your email ID is outlined.

To begin, ascertain whether your PAN was issued by NSDL or UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Ltd. (UTIITSL). This essential information can be found on the back of your PAN card.

Here are the steps to apply for e-PAN through NSDL:

> Visit the NSDL e-PAN Portal at https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html.

> Enter your PAN, Aadhaar Card details (for individuals), and date of birth.

> Review your details and select your preferred method of receiving a one-time password (OTP). Enter the OTP within 10 minutes to continue.

> The service is free for up to three requests within 30 days of PAN issuance. Subsequent requests cost Rs 8.26, inclusive of GST.

> Upon successful payment, the e-PAN will be sent to your registered email ID within 30 minutes.

In case you do not receive the PAN on your email ID, please reach out to us at tininfo@proteantech.in with the payment details. For immediate assistance, you may also contact our customer care team at 020 27218080 or 020 27218081.

Corrections on PAN card

Current PAN holders have the option to update or correct their existing PAN details, such as email, mobile number, address, name, and date of birth at no additional cost. Until the release of the PAN 2.0 Project, PAN holders can utilise the Aad-based online service to update their email, mobile number, and address for free by accessing the following URLs:

i. https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserAddressUpdate.html

ii. https://www.pan.utiitsl.com/PAN_ONLINE/homeaddresschange

For any other updates or corrections to PAN details, holders can continue using the current process by visiting physical centers or applying online for a

fee.

Documents needed to apply

For a smooth process, prepare the following documents in advance:

Proof of identity: Aadhaar, Passport, Driver's License, or Voter ID.

Proof of address: Bank statements, rental agreements, or utility bills.

Proof of date of birth: Birth certificate, school leaving certificate, or passport.

Top features of PAN 2.0

The PAN 2.0 project aims to revolutionise taxpayer registration services through technology-driven advancements to enhance accessibility and service efficiency.

The project's goal is to establish PAN as the primary source of accurate data, ensuring consistency and security while optimizing infrastructure for increased flexibility.

The PAN 2.0 Project will centralise all PAN/TAN related services on a unified portal managed by ITD.

One of its key highlights is the integration of a QR code on PAN cards.

This enables swift and reliable digital verification, simplifying the process of identity authentication for both individuals and businesses.

Role of QR code

Improved Security: The QR code implemented in the PAN 2.0 project enhances security measures by increasing the difficulty of card duplication or tampering. The encrypted data within the code can only be accessed by authorized software, thereby reducing the likelihood of fraudulent activities.

Efficient Identity Verification: The QR code facilitates swift and accurate identity verification, reducing the risk of impersonation and minimizing errors in financial transactions.

Ensured Data Accuracy: By transitioning to the new PAN card, users can ensure that their information is current and compliant with the latest government regulations. This commitment promotes a more secure financial landscape and deters potential misuse of personal data.