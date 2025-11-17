‘Parachute & rocket’: Crucial difference that most Indians ignore about Emergency Fund vs Investment

In a financial landscape where investment advice dominates social media, chartered accountant CA Nitin Kaushik has issued a timely reminder on the often-overlooked foundation of wealth building: the emergency fund. Highlighting why mixing emergency savings with investments can derail one’s financial stability, Kaushik compared the two to “a parachute and a rocket” — equally powerful but meant for completely different purposes.

Advertisement

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushik wrote, “Why confusing ‘Emergency Funds’ with ‘Investments’ is like mixing a parachute with a rocket. Both are powerful. But they serve very different purposes — and getting this wrong can crash your financial journey before it even takes off.”

Kaushik stressed that while the idea of “making money work for you” is appealing, financial protection comes before financial growth. “Before your money starts working for you, it needs to protect you,” he noted, describing the emergency fund as a “financial airbag.”

Emergency fund: Safety over returns

According to Kaushik, an emergency fund exists not to build wealth but to provide a cushion when life delivers unexpected shocks — from sudden job loss to medical bills or vehicle trouble.

Advertisement

He recommends:

Parking the funds in liquid, low-risk instruments such as savings accounts or liquid mutual funds

Maintaining 6-12 months of monthly expenses

Expecting modest returns of 3-4%, which is acceptable because “safety > returns when it comes to emergencies”

“You don’t invest your emergency fund,” he emphasized. “You insure your life with it.”

Investment fund: Your wealth builder

Shifting focus to investments, Kaushik described them as the engine of long-term financial growth — whether through equity mutual funds, index funds, or stocks.

Typical annualised returns may reach 10-12%, but he warned that volatility is part of the game. Emergency needs, however, do not wait for market recoveries.

Kaushik illustrated this with a scenario: Someone invests ₹5 lakh assuming they can liquidate it during emergencies. But if the market falls 15% and an urgent expense arises, the investor is forced to sell at a loss — turning a crisis into a financial setback. “That’s not bad luck,” he wrote. “That’s poor planning.”

Advertisement

Golden order of money

Kaushik laid down a simple but powerful hierarchy for financial planning:

Protect first (Emergency Fund) Grow next (Investment Fund)

“It’s like building a house,” he said. “You don’t start with a rooftop portfolio; you start with a solid financial foundation.”

Once an emergency corpus is in place, Kaushik added, investing becomes a “peaceful, not stressful” process — because your defense is covered before you play offense.

Closing his post, Kaushik highlighted the dual role of both funds in shaping a secure financial future: “Your emergency fund is your financial stability. Your investment fund is your financial freedom. You need both — one gives you sleep at night, the other gives you choices in life.” His message: Protect first. Grow second. Let both wealth and peace compound together.