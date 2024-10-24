Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's investment portfolio: Cong leader invested Rs 2.24 crore in this one MF scheme; check details

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has filed her nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala's Wayanad, revealing personal assets exceeding Rs 12 crore. In the affidavit accompanying her nomination, Priyanka Gandhi disclosed that she has exclusively invested in a single mutual fund over the years - the Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund, with a holding of 13,200 units as of September 30.

Formerly known as Franklin India Equity Fund, the Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund is a Flexi Cap mutual fund scheme managed by Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund. Launched on January 1, 2013, this fund has a track record of 11 years and 9 months.

As of September 30, 2024, the Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund Direct-Growth has assets under management (AUM) worth Rs 18,252 crores, positioning it as a medium-sized fund within its category. With an expense ratio of 0.92%, this fund charges higher fees compared to most other Flexi Cap funds.

Over the past year, the Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund Direct-Growth has provided impressive returns of 40.79%, with an average annual return of 17.99% since its inception. Investors have experienced the fund doubling their invested amount every 4 years. The fund has shown consistency in delivering returns and has demonstrated above-average ability in managing losses during market downturns.

The majority of the fund's investments are focused on sectors such as Financial, Technology, Energy, Services, and Communication. The fund's top five holdings include HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd..

Flexicap funds require a minimum of 65% of total assets to be invested in equity and equity-related instruments. This category was established in November 2020, allowing funds to invest in large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks. Compared to multi cap funds, flexi cap funds are known for being less volatile and aggressive.

Returns in different timeframe

Period Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund Category average 1 month -5.34% -5.43% 3 months 1.51% 1.75% 6 months 13.6% 13.98% 1 year 41.89% 41.2% 3 years 18.54% 16.94% 5 years 24.39% 21.45% 10 years 16.56% 16.04%

Other Flexi caps

Fund name 1M 6M 1Y 3Y 5Y 10Y Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund -5.34% 13.6% 41.89% 18.54% 24.39% 16.56% Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund -2.71% 12.52% 38.91% 17.55% 26.28% 19.37% HDFC Flexi Cap Fund -4.14% 15.11% 45.84% 23.36% 24.89% 16.34% Quant Flexi Cap Fund -7.65% 4.98% 51.55% 22.87% 34.31% 21.33% Union Flexi Cap Fund -5.67% 9.4% 33.38% 14.67% 21.42% 13.64%





