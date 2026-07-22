Robert Kiyosaki says the biggest wealth transfer has begun. Should investors pay attention?

Bestselling personal finance author Robert Kiyosaki has once again warned that the global economy is heading towards a major financial crisis, arguing that the downturn could become one of the biggest wealth transfers in history. While the Rich Dad Poor Dad author has made similar predictions for years, his latest comments have renewed debate over whether investors should take his warnings seriously.

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In a post on X, Kiyosaki reiterated that the economic downturn he had predicted in his book Rich Dad's Prophecy is now unfolding.

"REPEATING: Global economy is crashing. I predicted this in my book Rich Dad's Prophecy. Those that followed the guidance in that book are OK today. Please remember, it's not too late to make changes now. In every crash many people are wiped out and a few people get richer. I want you to be one who gets richer," he wrote.

REPEATING: Global economy is crashing.



I predicted this in my book Rich Dad’s Prophecy.



Those that followed the guidance in that book are OK today.



Please remember, it’s not too late to make changes now.



Please remember in every crash many people are wiped out and a few… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 22, 2026

What did Rich Dad's Prophecy predict?

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Published in 2002 and co-authored with Sharon Lechter, Rich Dad's Prophecy warned that the global financial system was vulnerable to a historic stock market crash driven by excessive debt and speculation.

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The book argued that retirement systems such as 401(k) plans leave individuals overly dependent on stock markets, exposing their long-term savings to significant market risks. Kiyosaki maintained that investors should focus on acquiring cash-flow-generating and tangible assets rather than relying solely on traditional retirement investments.

A recurring theme in the book is that financial crises often create opportunities for those who are financially prepared. According to Kiyosaki, market crashes enable investors with liquidity to acquire quality assets at lower valuations, resulting in what he describes as the "biggest wealth transfer" from unprepared investors to those positioned to take advantage of falling prices.

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The author has consistently advocated owning assets such as real estate, gold, silver and, in recent years, Bitcoin as protection against inflation, rising government debt and currency depreciation.

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A history of bearish predictions

Kiyosaki has repeatedly warned of an impending economic collapse over the past several years. Earlier this year, he suggested that a historic market crash could unfold during 2026-27, while previous social media posts declared that a "global crash has started" and that "the crash is now."

He has also repeatedly expressed concerns about rising sovereign debt, inflation, monetary expansion by central banks and what he calls the declining purchasing power of fiat currencies.

More recently, Kiyosaki reaffirmed his bullish stance on precious metals, endorsing investor Jim Rogers' view that gold and silver are "going to the moon." He said he used recent price corrections to buy more gold and silver, arguing that the world economy remains fragile and policymakers are unlikely to solve structural economic problems.

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How accurate have his forecasts been?

Kiyosaki's prediction record is mixed.

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Some of his forecasts have proved accurate. In August 2023, he predicted that Bitcoin would eventually reach $100,000, a milestone the cryptocurrency later achieved.

However, several of his market crash forecasts have not materialised within the timelines he projected. He repeatedly warned of imminent stock market collapses during 2023, 2024 and early 2025, but major US equity indices delivered strong gains during much of that period instead of experiencing the historic declines he anticipated.

For investors, Kiyosaki's latest warning serves as another reminder that market downturns are an inherent part of investing. Financial advisers generally recommend building diversified portfolios, maintaining adequate liquidity and aligning investments with long-term financial goals rather than making decisions solely on high-profile market predictions.